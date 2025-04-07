 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Can mental training and mindfulness improve your running performance? New study

Is sharpening your mental faculties beneficial for your overall fitness?

By
mindfulness man happy breathing calm relax
Kelvin / Pexels

Is training your mind just as important as training your body? Many of us have a warmup routine that helps us get ready for exercise or a game. Before I go running, I like to do some yoga poses as well as a short dynamic warmup with moves like jumping jacks and high knees.

Recently, researchers explored whether mental training and mindfulness can improve running performance. Let’s delve into the new research.

Recommended Videos

The study

man sitting meditating meditation mindfulness
Cotton Bro / Pexels

In a study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers incorporated mindfulness training, which refers to a form of cognitive-behavioral therapy designed to promote awareness and acceptance of the current physical experience. The therapy helps athletes reduce stress levels and often involves deep-breathing exercises, journaling, yoga, and meditation. 

Related

The study methods

Man writing in journal or book
Pixabay / Pexels

In this interesting study, 65 trained runners were split into a ‘mindfulness intervention group’ and a ‘control group.’

The mindfulness group

Those in the ‘mindfulness intervention group’ participated in an eight-week brief mindfulness meditation or BMM, where they completed guided exercises before, during, and after their training sessions. The mindfulness group attended three weekly in-person mindfulness sessions, and they were also offered additional practice via videoconference or audio files twice a week.

The control group

Those in the control group took part in three weekly information sessions covering running-related topics, such as the effectiveness of running in shoes with carbon plates.

The results

man running outdoors on track
Franklin Santillan / Pexels

The researchers concluded the following:

  • The control group experienced a decline in cardiorespiratory fitness, likely due to the increased training load and fatigue.
  • The mindfulness intervention group maintained stable performances.

The researchers suggested that mindfulness training could improve psychological resilience, focus, and adaptability, which helps to reduce those fatigue-related declines in performance. In other words, incorporating mindfulness training into their workout schedules helped them become more resilient to fatigue so they could maintain their current fitness levels over the eight-week study, even when increasing the training load.

The takeaway

Man doing yoga
The Lazy Artist / Pexels

This is a small study and more research is needed. What we can take away from this is that adding mindfulness training methods like journaling, deep breathing, yoga, and meditation could help you level up your running performance, especially if you’re ramping up your training.

Previous research also supports the efficacy of mindfulness training and meditation for maintaining and improving athletic performance. Research has also shown that mindfulness can improve mental health and overall well-being, so there are plenty of reasons to give it a try. Plus, I enjoy some quiet time to meditate, do some yoga stretches, connect with my thoughts, and calm and clear my mind. I think it’s more important than ever to prioritize mindfulness in our busy, digitalized, modern world.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Are AI-powered gyms the future? New high-tech gym opens up in California
Would you work out in one of the most modern gyms around?
Fred Fitness AI Powered gym fitness

In our modern digital age, technology is rapidly advancing. Recently, we’ve heard of robots taking part in marathons and high-tech multi-purpose home gym machines like the Speediance Gym Monster 2. You can accomplish a lot with a humble pair of dumbbells, but you definitely can’t determine your VO2 max, track your data, and more. Recently, an AI-powered gym opened its doors in Los Angeles, California. Fred Fitness incorporates artificial intelligence and advanced equipment to enhance the gym experience. Let’s see what this futuristic gym is all about.
Fred Fitness

Fred Fitness offers personalized training so members can track their data and progress. My initial thought was that it would be too complicated and maybe impersonal, and I don’t really enjoy trying to learn all the ins and outs of a bunch of new technology. With this new gym, you don’t miss out on the human aspect, and personal trainers are on hand to explain how to work the machines, improve your form, and more. 

Read more
Strength training on a bicycle or in a gym? Study compares workouts for cyclists
Do cyclists really need to hit the gym?
Two men cycling on a dirt road

Many avid cyclists also hit the gym and lift heavy weights for a more well-rounded workout routine. In an interesting new study, researchers explored whether cyclists can still boost strength and muscle mass while working out right there on the bicycle. Personally, I like to cycle here and there, and I enjoy lifting weights and performing bodyweight exercises at home. While I don’t think I’ll try these moves on the bike anytime soon, I was still curious to see these study results.
The study

In a recent study published in the Biology of Sport, researchers wanted to understand the effectiveness of high-intensity efforts or strength workouts right there on the bicycle for improving muscle strength and size. How does training on the bike compare to training off the bike? In the small study, 37 trained male cyclists were categorized into three groups:

Read more
How to increase your bench press: Tips and tricks for stronger lifts
Essential tips and common mistakes to avoid
Man bench pressing outside

The bench press is a cornerstone exercise in strength training, well-known for building upper body strength and muscle mass. Whether you're an experienced athlete aiming to break plateaus or a beginner seeking to improve your fitness regimen, understanding how to increase your bench press is crucial. As a trainer, I have had many clients share that achieving a bench press PR is also a priority in addition to their physique goals.

To help you increase your bench press numbers, we’ve explained exercise-focused tips for improvement, common pitfalls to avoid, and additional non-exercise-related factors that can influence your progress. Keep reading to learn more!
What muscles does bench press work?

Read more