 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

New high-end, at-home sauna uses light and sound to take you beyond sweat

A luxury home sauna that looks great, too

Sarah Joseph
By
Arc Sauna in a nordic home.
Whipsaw

Wellness technology is about to get a whole lot more exciting. We have already seen some groundbreaking new releases, and the Arc Sauna is definitely one of them. This high-end, at-home sauna was created by Whipsaw and Ancient Ritual, and it’s redefining the concept of personal well-being. Saunas have many science-backed benefits, such as improved sleep, burned calories, and increased circulation, so we’re excited to see how the Arc Sauna optimizes the user experience.

Unlike traditional and infrared saunas, the Arc Sauna offers a “smart” multi-sensory experience, combining heat, light, sound, and mindfulness programming, all personalized to your unique preferences. Let’s delve into why the Arc Sauna is not just about sweating out toxins but about your holistic health journey.

Arc Sauna in a room with closed doors.
Whipsaw

How the Arc Sauna transforms wellness practices

The Arc Sauna stands out in the wellness market due to its multifaceted approach to health. It’s the world’s first experiential sauna that provides an all-encompassing health system, delivering more comprehensive treatments in a single session. These include:

  • Heat therapy
  • Chromotherapy (Light Therapy)
  • Color therapy
  • Sound healing
  • Breathwork
  • Meditation
Recommended Videos

One of the most innovative aspects of the Arc Sauna is its use of empathy-centered AI technology. This cutting-edge feature personalizes your wellness journey by analyzing your voice, health data, and schedule while you are inside the sauna. The sauna can generate bespoke content on-demand, responding to your verbal cues to create a session that’s tailored specifically for you.

Related

Arc Sauna will also include some sauna essentials like:

  • A sanctuary chair with sweat-wicking, easy-to-clean fabric
  • In-unit controller
  • Auto-safety shutdown
  • Guest seating

The Arc Sauna is designed to get better over time, so the more you use it, the more you’ll get out of it. With their Arc+ subscription, you’ll have access to over-the-air updates that will introduce new features, content, and functionality as they improve their system.

Where to purchase the Arc Sauna

For those looking to elevate their home wellness routine, the Arc Sauna might be just the thing. Available in two sophisticated colors, Natural Oak and Ebony Black, it fits seamlessly into most home décor. Its dimensions are fairly accommodating at 78 inches tall, 60 inches wide, and 36 inches deep. It also has lighting that makes it seem larger than it is.

A $500 deposit is required to secure an Arc Sauna, with shipping commencing in the summer of 2024. The pricing ranges from $9,995 to $12,500, depending on your chosen configuration. Reservations are by invite only, but you can request an invite code from customer service at the Ancient Ritual website. This exclusivity is because the company is still manufaturing units in small batches in order to focus on quality.

The Arc Sauna’s release is a pivotal moment for the wellness and technology industries. It demonstrates the potential for technology to craft bespoke health experiences. For those who prioritize their well-being, the Arc Sauna offers a revolutionary way to integrate holistic health practices into everyday life.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Costco has a secret online store, Costco Next, that any member can access – here’s how
It's just like Costco, only premium - and there are no hot dogs
Ft. Wayne - Circa August 2017: Costco Wholesale Location. Costco Wholesale is a Multi-Billion Dollar Global Retailer X

 

Whether you have a bunch of kids and need that Costco membership for the snacks or are entering your middle-age era and have started shopping for your jeans there, Costco membership holders are die-hard people. There are whole Reddit pages dedicated to how to best shop at the store and plenty of TikToks showing how to maximize Costco hauls. Plus, where else do you get a hot dog and a drink for $1.50 these days? But we all know that staying home and ordering online from your favorite store is where it's at, so get ready to be blown away by how to access Costco Next, Costco's best-hidden feature.

Read more
The hidden costs of installing a home sauna you need to know about
Watch out for these hidden costs when installing a home sauna
Four men sitting in a sauna.

The allure of a home sauna is undeniable -- the promise of relaxation, the health benefits, and the luxurious escape right within the confines of your own home. However, as with any home improvement project, the initial price tag doesn't always tell the whole story. Beyond the initial investment, there are several hidden costs associated with installing a sauna that homeowners should consider. We will uncover the often-overlooked expenses that come with bringing the soothing embrace of a sauna to your home.

The hidden costs of installing a sauna
According to HomeGuide, it costs about $3,000 to $10,000 on average to install a home sauna. After that, it ranges on average from $150 to $600 per year to maintain. Here are a few hidden costs to be aware of as you start the installation process.
Electrical upgrades
Saunas require dedicated electrical circuits to handle the high power needs of the heating elements. If your existing electrical system can't handle this demand, you might need to upgrade your electrical panel or wiring. This can be a substantial additional cost, especially if your home's electrical infrastructure is outdated. Every sauna's electrical needs are different, so consult your sauna's manuals or manufacturer.

Read more
Experts reveal why you have upper back pain (and what you can do about it)
Upper back pain can be relieved pretty simply in most cases
a black and white photo of a man stretching his back and shoulders

The euphemism "pain in the back (or neck)" is used to describe a challenging situation or person. However, literal pain in the upper back (and around the neck) is also a challenge — one experts say can affect mobility and quality of life.

"The upper back, or thoracic spine and lower neck, functions as the base of the pivot points for the head, is responsible for providing support to the upper body, protecting vital organs, and allowing for flexibility in movements like bending, twisting, and turning," said  Dr. Rahul Shah, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon. "Pain or discomfort in this area can restrict these movements and lead to discomfort, making daily activities and even sleep difficult."

Read more