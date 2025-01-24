How many sets should you do per workout? Your complete guide

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are reps? What are sets? How many sets should you do per workout? What does the research show on maximizing muscle growth? What’s the minimum effective number of sets to achieve muscle growth? Tips to build your workout routine

Figuring out how many sets and reps to do, what exercises to try, and where to start can be daunting, and it’s one of the main reasons many people opt for a personal trainer or group classes. Once you’ve determined the right strength training exercises and the right number of sets and reps, you can settle into your routine and start generating the many benefits of exercise.

After taking a long break from any serious working out, when I was first getting back into it, I remember feeling a little overwhelmed by where I should start, and I wasn’t sure if I’d still be able to power through the same routine I’d developed in the past. I started with a light jog and just two sets of 10 reps of more simple moves like bodyweight squats, glute bridges, and leg presses. I did this three or four times a week for only a few weeks, and I already felt stronger and ready to do more.

The good news is you can always change your routine in the future as you make progress. The right number of sets and reps for you depends on factors like your fitness goals and experience level. Let’s look at the general guidelines and answer the question: How many sets should you do per workout? We’ll also provide tips to develop your routine.

What are reps?

Rep is short for repetition. One rep refers to one execution of an exercise, such as one pushup or one bicep curl. If you completed one bicep curl, you’ve performed one rep. If you’ve completed 10 bicep curls, that’s 10 reps. Your “one rep max” or ORM is the maximum amount of weight you can lift to finish one repetition.

What are sets?

A set refers to a collection or group of reps. For example, you might decide you want to get through 20 bicep curls, but you decide to break those 20 reps into two sets of 10 reps. You’d power through the first 10 reps of bicep curls; then you’d take a short rest break for 30 seconds or a minute or two before powering through your next set of 10. Sets are a good way to plan your workout and pace yourself. Most fitness buffs do multiple sets to generate results. You rest between sets, not between reps.

For example, if you want to swell your triceps and activate those deltoid muscles in your shoulders, you might do three sets of 10 reps of the bench dip. You’ll start with your first set, briefly rest, and then perform another set. You’ll take another brief rest break before finishing your final set. You’ll take a short break before moving on to your next exercise.

How many sets should you do per workout?

In a typical workout session, most people shoot for one to three sets of a single exercise. The right amount of sets you should do depends on factors like your goals, fitness level, how long you’ve been training, the type of exercise, and how much time you have to dedicate to your training. Other factors, such as your cortisol and testosterone levels, also play a role. People with more testosterone build more muscle, and testosterone is a hormone that’s crucial for muscle growth.

Research shows performing more weekly sets results in more muscle hypertrophy, which refers to an increase in muscle size. You can increase your weekly sets over time as you get stronger and more experienced with strength training and weight lifting.

Here are some general guidelines for specific fitness goals from the American Council on Exercise or ACE.

General fitness

If you’re just generally interested in improving your daily functioning and overall fitness, aim for:

1-3 sets of 12-15 reps with 30-90 seconds of rest between sets

Hypertrophy (building muscle mass)

If you want to bulk up your muscles and see them swell more over time, you’ll need to put in the work with a variety of exercises and higher volumes of reps at moderate-to-high intensity levels, such as:

3-6 sets of 6-12 reps with 30-90 seconds of rest between sets

Muscular endurance

Strength or muscular endurance refers to the ability of your muscles to sustain force over a longer period of time. If you’re looking to enhance your stamina and endurance, you’ll need to go for higher reps with a slightly lower weight, such as:

3-4 sets of 12-20 reps or more with up to 30 seconds of rest between sets

Muscular strength

If your goal is specifically boosting your muscle strength, you’ll go with a few foundational exercises and a lower number of reps with a higher intensity and heavier weight, such as:

4-6 sets of up to 6 reps with 2-5 minutes of rest between sets

Powerlifting

Powerlifters and competitive weightlifters aim to generate an impressive amount of force in the shortest amount of time. For powerlifting, go for a heavier weight and try:

3-5 sets of 3-5 reps with 2-5 minutes of rest between sets

What does the research show on maximizing muscle growth?

Thankfully, we have mounting research to shed more light on the right number of sets that can help us grow muscle. Lots of research has shown that as the volume of reps increases, so does the muscle gain. In other words, performing more reps helps your muscles grow bigger, and different muscle groups require different amounts of sets to achieve optimal muscle growth.

Another study showed that progressively adding four sets per week every two weeks resulted in more significant lower body strength and size over 12 weeks. Fitness influencer Jeremy Etheir delves into the research and his take on how many sets are really necessary to build muscle.

What we can take away from this is that increasing your weights and reps over time contributes to beefing up those muscles. To help build muscle mass, many fitness trainers and professionals recommend working 0-5 reps from failure with the number of sets that are suitable for your experience level. Fitness gurus like Dr. Layne Norton also emphasize the value of “hard sets” that challenge you closer to your point of muscular failure.

What’s the minimum effective number of sets to achieve muscle growth?

One systematic review revealed that the minimum effective dose to achieve muscle growth was four sets per muscle group per week. Aiming for around 10-20 sets total per week should generate hypertrophy results and could be a more attainable goal for many people.

Some weightlifters and powerlifters break through plateaus with methods like the German Volume Training or GVT, which involves high numbers of sets and reps with short rest periods. GVT is also known as the 10×10 workout, where you perform 10 sets of 10 repetitions per exercise per workout, which is only for the more experienced lifters. No matter the number of sets and reps you choose, it’s best to focus on specific muscle groups and try a mix of exercises.

Tips to build your workout routine

