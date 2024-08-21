Benefits, instructions, and more

Some of the best exercises can be done anywhere with no special equipment. They often use body weight as the resisting force to make them effective. Such exercises are easy to master because they are practical and simple, which means that they can be included in almost anyone’s fitness routine.

Air squats are a great example, as they can be done almost anywhere and require no equipment. This bodyweight exercise is simple yet highly effective in targeting various muscle groups. It can also help you improve balance and general core strength.

So what are air squats, what are they good for, and how do you perform them correctly? Read on to find out.

What is an air squat?

An air squat is a simple exercise that only requires your body weight. It involves squatting down by bending the knees while keeping the back straight and the feet flat on the floor. It is easy and effective and targets multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

When done correctly with proper form, air squats are a safe exercise from which you can reap many benefits.

What is an air squat good for?

Building lower body strength

The air squats exercise helps build lower body strength by challenging the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. This can aid activities such as running, jumping, walking, and kicking.

Improving balance

Regularly performing air squats can help improve the mobility and flexibility of the lower body. Also, during a squat, your core is engaged, which results in greater stability over time. All these factors help to improve balance, muscle endurance, and more.

Burning calories

Even though air squats are considered an easier exercise and are ideal for those recovering from injury or wanting to avoid strenuous exercise, this exercise can still help you burn calories and body fat.

For those not recovering from injury or avoiding rigorous exercise, consider holding onto a wight when doing air squats to burn even more calories and fat, as adding more resistance to each squat pushes the body harder.

How to perform an air squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and make sure your toes are pointing straight ahead. Push your glutes back and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight and chest up. Pause here for a moment before pushing through your heels to return to the starting position.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps

Should anyone avoid doing air squats?

As with all forms of activity, individuals should be aware of the muscles worked by each exercise included in a fitness routine. This allows you to identify any potential future problems if you have experience with past injuries or specific muscle imbalances.

Considering that air squats concentrate on the lower body, those with knee and lower back pain may want to avoid this exercise unless a medical expert has advised doing air squats as part of a rehabilitation program.

Furthermore, those with hamstring and quadricep injuries may also want to avoid air squats until fully recovered.

How to implement air squats into your workouts

Air squats can be used as a warm-up exercise before a main gym session or as a cool-down after a regular workout. However, for those looking for a quick lower-body workout, air squats can be part of a primary workout routine.

If air squats are part of your main exercise routine, they can accompany other lower-body exercises, such as side lunges, walking lunges, and single-leg deadlifts. More sets and reps should be completed than when warming up or cooling down to increase intensity and get more results.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between squats and air squats?

The main difference between squats and air squats is that squats can be done with added resistance from weights such as dumbbells or barbells. Air squats are only performed with body weight for resistance.

Will 100 air squats a day do anything?

Performing 100 air squats a day could make a positive impact on the muscle mass in your lower body. Someone who is new to exercising would see more results than someone who is experienced and already has a lot of muscle mass in their legs.

If you would like to make this a daily goal, you may want to space the reps out and do 50 in the morning and 50 in the evening. However, it is important to have rest days so that your muscles and joints can recover. Progress happens during recovery periods. Consider adding some extra protein to your diet to support your efforts.

Do air squats burn belly fat?

Unfortunately, you cannot specifically target belly fat, so no exercise will burn only belly fat. Air squats alone may not target fat in a specific part of the body, but they contribute to overall calorie burn, which can help with fat loss throughout the body.

If burning belly fat is a top priority, consider eating plenty of protein and in a calorie deficit to reduce your overall body fat percentage.