 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

How many sets should you be lifting for muscle growth in older age? New study

There are plenty of reasons to try resistance training in your later years.

By
Man wearing blue tank sitting in gym doing dumbbell concentration curl on bench
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Even if you start lifting weights later in life, research continues to support the benefits. Committing to one year of heavy resistance training has been proven to provide benefits that can last for four years. People often say, “I’m too old for that,” but this mounting research is another reason we shouldn’t let age hold us back from swelling those muscles. Recently, researchers analyzed the effects of resistance training on people 65 years old and over. Let’s look at the study and the proven benefits of resistance training and picking up those dumbbells.

The study

Leg press machine.
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

In the review and meta-analysis published in Experimental Gerontology, researchers set out to explore the effects of resistance training on muscle hypertrophy in adults aged 65 and up. Muscle hypertrophy refers to an increase in muscle size. The researchers looked at changes in quadriceps muscle size, lean mass, and fiber area, and they considered factors like age, training volume, and training duration. 

Recommended Videos

The meta-analysis involved 32 randomized controlled trials. Participants engaged in training programs for 8-52 weeks, which usually involved performing exercises like the leg press and knee extensions two or three times every week. The researchers measured muscle fiber area, muscle cross-sectional area, and lean muscle mass.

Related

The results

two women working out gym leg press knee extension
RDNE / Pexels

The results showed:

  • Resistance training greatly increased quad size and fiber area.
  • Performing 12 or fewer weekly sets per quad muscle was enough to yield hypertrophy or increase muscle size.
  • Training durations longer than 12 weeks were linked to greater hypertrophy in the type II muscle fibers.
  • Age didn’t drastically affect the response.

The takeaway

quads muscles legs leg press knee extension machine gym close up
Jean Daniels / Pexels

This new research shows us that you can increase the size of your muscles with resistance training later in life, so there’s no need to let age get in the way of bulking up and building strength and size. For those aged 65 plus, performing 12 weekly sets per muscle group and training two or three times every week is sufficient for muscle hypertrophy. While some senior lifters might still need some modifications and to focus on specific exercises and durations, other research also shows that around 10-20 sets per week is enough to grow your muscles.

If you’re not sure about your workout plan and how many sets you should do, you can check with a personal trainer or qualified practitioner.

The evidence-based benefits of resistance training

older man strong muscle muscular concentration curl dumbbell
Cotton Bro / Pexels

The evidence-based benefits of resistance training include:

  • Improving your cardiovascular health.
  • Improving blood pressure.
  • Improving cholesterol.
  • Enhancing your muscle strength and tone, which can reduce your risk of injury.
  • Sculpting your physique.
  • Boosting your metabolic health.
  • Boosting your cognitive function and brain power.
  • Perking up your mood.

There are plenty of reasons to reach for those dumbbells or kettlebells or make your way toward the gym machines.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is single-set training enough to build muscle and strength? Researchers find out
Will powering through one set twice a week still generate results?
man shirtless muscle flex doing cable bicep curl in gym on cable machine

If you only have time to get in one single set, is it really worth it? Will you make gains over time with single-set training? Today, we lead busy lives and want to use our time wisely. That being said, we still want to see progress and level up our fitness when strength training. Researchers and fitness buffs are increasingly discussing the minimal effective dose for boosting muscle mass and strength. In a recent study, researchers wanted to find out if you can still build strength and muscle with single-set training. The results should encourage us to train smarter, not necessarily harder. We shouldn't let a lack of time hold us back from making gains. 
The study

In a new study on SportRχiv, researchers assessed how performing single-set resistance training to muscle failure compared with training with 2 reps left before failure. They wanted to see how these two different training methods affected muscle growth and strength and if low-volume training was beneficial for trained lifters.

Read more
Here’s how many days it took this runner to complete 7 marathons on 7 continents
From teeth-chattering temperatures to 100-degree weather and rough terrain; this runner from Texas still crossed the finish line.
man running marathon

Completing one marathon shows an impressive degree of strength, dedication, and athletic prowess. A full marathon is 26.2 miles, and in 2023, the average running time for men was 4 hours and 14 minutes. How long it takes you to cross that finish line depends on factors like your fitness level and age. Elite marathoners might take just over two hours, whereas others might take up to eight hours or longer. One runner decided to run seven marathons on seven continents, which is an interesting and challenging goal to set your mind on. 
7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

Mike Rogers is a 71-year-old runner from Texas who’s part of the USA FIT Lubbock run club. While you might be picturing your typical marathon, Mike started this fitness challenge in teeth-chattering temperatures below freezing in Wolf’s Fang, Antarctica. Mike was one of 55 people who completed the Great World Race in November, covering seven marathons on all seven continents in seven days to help raise money for charities such as Make a Wish. Seven is the magic number when it comes to the Great World Race.

Read more
Can CrossFit help with pain and reduce the need for pain medication? New Study
Researchers give us more reasons to get our hearts and muscles pumping with CrossFit
Man doing CrossFit outside

CrossFit is a surefire way to pump up your muscles and test your cardiovascular fitness. It’s a training program involving varied, vigorous, functional movements designed to work your whole body and give you a serious workout sesh. This type of ever-popular high-intensity exercise is known to push you to your physical limits, and today, you can find over 15,000 affiliated CrossFit gyms worldwide. In one CrossFit session, you might perform bodyweight squats, climbing ropes, flipping tires, push-ups, lifting weights, and more. 

The CrossFit community also encourages other healthy habits, like hydration and healthy eating, to promote overall wellness. CrossFit provides a range of benefits, and recently, researchers set out to explore if it could also reduce back pain and the need for pain medication. Let’s delve into the research.
The study

Read more