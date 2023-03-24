 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fitness

Fitness tips: 10 bad habits you need to ditch for a better workout routine

Utilize these 10 tips to see better results in your workout routine

Christine VanDoren
By

Whether it’s to lose weight or build muscle, a greater number of people appear to be working out more often nowadays. They’re eager to live a healthy lifestyle and keep their bodies in shape. If you’re hoping to start your own workout routine, you may be thinking that although it’s strenuous, it’s worth a try. However, it’s very easy for people to form and stick with bad habits that can be detrimental both to their health and their routine. Out of all the fitness tips out there for both expert bodybuilders and newcomers, there are some that advise people on how to avoid making working out more harmful than helpful. 

Below are 10 bad workout habits that, if you happen to do when working out, you need to work on breaking!

Related Videos

1. You don’t give muscle groups equal attention

man doing kettlebell swings.
Pexels

There’s a reason why people say too much of something is bad for you. While it’s okay to put a little more focus on specific muscle groups, don’t neglect the rest of your body’s muscles. 

Granted, there is no definitive standard as to how much of a certain exercise you need to implement into your workout routine; everybody’s needs or goals are different. Even if you want to target certain muscles, creating a total body workout routine that involves all muscle groups to some capacity ensures that you’re maintaining a balanced body composition.

2. You overcommit to your workout schedule

A tired man with towel sitting on a bench in a gym.

Being able to stick to a strict workout schedule is admirable; it shows discipline and determination to maintain good health. However, some people can take it too far by working out every day “as much as possible,” which can lead to burnout that makes them want to stop altogether. 

Spending too much time during the week working out prevents your body from being able to rest and recover, even leaving you susceptible to significant health risks. Give your body a break at least a few days a week; the more exhausted your body becomes from working out too much, the less likely it is that you’ll find any benefit in it. 

3. You follow a program meant for someone else

Man working out with Future personal fitness app.

Everyone’s body composition is different, with some having different needs and limitations than others. While it’s fine to take some inspiration from others’ workout programs, copying someone else’s routine down to the letter may not work for you. This is especially true if it involves exercises that are far beyond your capabilities. For maximum results, it’s best to stick to your own unique program catered for you to maximize results for yourself.

4. You expect progress to come too quickly

Person measuring waist.

Working out should never be seen as a quick fix; regardless of how much they would benefit you, no amount of push-ups or deadlifts will magically make you ultra-muscular overnight. 

Working out is very similar to honing a skill in the sense that it will realistically take quite some time to start seeing results. You’ll find yourself very disappointed if you expect optimal results after only one week of working out. Be patient and persistent in your workout routine, and your progress will become more noticeable over time.

5. You have bad form

A man bending down on one knee in the middle of a workout.

Even the simplest of exercises will seem challenging — and even dangerous — for your body if you’re not doing them correctly. Bad form while working out places uneven stress on your muscles, which can lead to them being strained or torn. In more serious cases, you may even sustain a serious workout injury like a dislocated wrist or sprained joint. 

If you find yourself unable to maintain the correct form for a certain exercise, don’t push yourself. Either find a more manageable alternative or work to correct your form and try again later.

6. You start your workout without a plan

A male athlete doing leg extensions on a machine in a gym.

Bodybuilding and weight loss are slow processes, but simply walking into your local gym and hopping onto random machines won’t make them any faster. If anything, that might hinder any potential progress. Consistency is key here; create a workout routine that works for you and stick to it to get better results. It’s OK to change certain parts of your regimen, but spontaneously changing it every day will likely slow down your progress.

7. You don’t utilize progressive overload

Man doing bicep curls.
Getty

When you first get in the gym, you want to start with more straightforward exercises and lighter weights. However, once you’ve got your form down and the exercises start to feel too easy, it’s time to switch it up!

Progressive overload ensures that you make consistent progress and don’t plateau. Progressive overload can come in many forms, such as in the following examples:

  • Increase resistance
  • Increase number of sets
  • Increase number of reps
  • Decrease rest time
  • Increase number of exercises per workout

8. You don’t track your progress

A person's hand writing out their workout plan on a notebook in a room.

If you started working out with a certain goal in mind, such as losing weight or gaining muscle mass, then you should be tracking your progress. Doing so allows you to see how much closer you are to your goal, how you can improve, and if you need to adjust any part of your workout routine. This sense of direction will make it much more likely that you will reach your goal.

9. You don’t enjoy your workouts

Man hiking along trial in forest on foggy morning.

If you force yourself to endure a workout routine that bores you or seems generally uninteresting, you’ll eventually lose motivation and stop altogether. The best way to prevent your routine from getting stale or even tiresome is by adding some variety. 

If the idea of going to the gym or doing certain exercises doesn’t sound enjoyable, don’t force yourself to do them. Instead, find activities that you do enjoy that also help you progress toward your fitness goals.

10. You skip warm-ups and cooldowns

A man balancing on one leg on a road with a view of the mountain.

Warming up is extremely important before exercising because it increases your heart rate and blood flow, allowing your muscles to receive more oxygen throughout your routine. Trying to jump straight into your workout routine without first warming up your muscles can make it easier to strain your muscles or even sustain workout injuries. Likewise, cooling down afterward is just as important, as it allows your body to begin recovering and restoring energy for the rest of your day.

Some days it may feel inconvenient to go through these routines, but they only take five minutes. That’s all it takes to promote flexibility and mobility and reduce your risks of getting injured.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Want to build muscle? A doctor says you should eat these foods
If you're looking to bulk up those biceps, these are the foods you should be eating
Fish fillets, chicken meat, and red meat on top of distressed white cutting boards along with nuts, cheese, dairy, and eggs.

The world of nutrition and muscle growth can be a terribly confusing one. Between the madness of the latest trends in health, fad diets, the newest "must have" workout gear, and toxic weight-loss culture, it's easy to want to throw in the towel and reach for a box of Twinkies. But tucked in, hidden in all of this confusion, there are some things about fitness and muscle growth that are just always true. The biggest truth of them all is that abs really are made in the kitchen. You can work yourself into a frenzy with a fancy gym membership, but without proper nutrition, your body is just running on toxic fumes.

Muscle building requires a good balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Dr. Noel Abood, owner and director of Solon Spine & Wellness Center in Ohio, shared with us his expert advice on the top foods one should be eating for ultimate muscle growth. So if you've been frustrated with the results of your workout routine, or are looking to bulge those biceps a bit more, here are some of the foods you'll want to add these items to your grocery list.

Read more
Study: 5 sleep habits that can add years to your life
This study tells you all of the ways you need to get your sleep schedule in check right now
A man getting ready for bed but still on his phone.

The older we get, the angrier we get that we didn't take advantage of those naps as a child. And the more years we see, the more we appreciate how a great night's sleep transforms us from a grumpy Squidward into an upbeat SpongeBob. Though we have more reasons to get less sleep with all of the adult responsibilities, we need not only the proper amount of sleep, but more restful sleep. Good thing there was a study on all of that, and we'll share the highlights.

The top 5 healthy sleep factors
The study was conducted by the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session with the World Congress of Cardiology and centers around people who are 30 years old.

Read more
The 10 best men’s workout shirts to help you get fit in 2023

There are multiple things to consider when purchasing new workout apparel. You want to make sure you do your due diligence beforehand. When looking for the optimal workout shirt, functionality often takes precedence over style, for most men. After all, a minimalist cotton t-shirt is ideal, but it won't look (or smell) so great after an hour-long workout, especially if your working out, outdoors. That's why, in the past decade, some of our favorite activewear brands like Lululemon, Vuori, and Under Armour have developed breathable fabrics with moisture-wicking and odor-fighting technology that are now practically must-haves for any exercise gear, especially when it comes to making high-quality shirts.

That being said, not all workout tops are created equal. When it comes to finding the right workout fit, make sure it doesn't feel too tight or baggy around your underarms, your shoulders, or across your chest, i.e., the areas you exercise most. We sifted through some of the most popular brands to select the best workout shirts that are as practical as they are fashionable. Here are our top picks for the best men's workout shirts of 2023.

Read more