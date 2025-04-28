 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Fitness-loving jet setters swear by calisthenics — these are the benefits

If you're living out of a suitcase, try these travel-friendly calisthenics exercises

By
calisthenics man doing plank push up
Domagoj Bregant / Pexels

Fitness enthusiasts who travel a lot often find ways to continue fine-tuning their fitness while they’re away. Of course, you might not have access to a gym with weights and a treadmill, and sometimes, you might just want to work out in the privacy of your hotel room or in the beauty of the great outdoors. Either way, calisthenics is an excellent choice because you can use little to no equipment and your own body weight as resistance to develop your strength and sculpt those muscles. 

I’m a fan of the good old-fashioned tricep dip and the humble plank. If you do it right with calisthenics, travel doesn’t have to hinder your fitness plans. Here are some of the best exercises to try when you’re on the go and the benefits of calisthenics.

Recommended Videos

The best calisthenics exercises for jet setters

man doing lunge
Koolshooters / Pexels

Taking resistance bands with you can help you perform various exercises, but you don’t even need to bring those as your body weight is enough. If all you have time and energy for is 15 minutes, you’ll still get a solid workout in.

Related

These moves can be done almost anywhere, even if you’re living out of your suitcase. Here are some of the best travel-friendly movements to try:

What are the benefits of calisthenics?

Man doing a side plank yoga pose.
Elina Fairytale / Pexels

Calisthenics is a low-frills way of staying physically active while you’re away. Here are some of the many benefits and reasons to try it:

  • Boost your overall functional fitness.
  • Improve your balance, flexibility, stability, endurance, and coordination.
  • Burn calories and promote weight loss.
  • Improve your posture.
  • Get stronger.

Research shows you can still develop muscle strength even without weights just by using calisthenics.

Beginner tips

shirtless man outside sunset doing incline pushup on wall.
Perpis / Shutterstock

If you’re a beginner, you can start off with moves like an incline push-up or perform a push-up against the wall. Try beginner-friendly calisthenics exercises like leg raises and dips with your feet on the ground. 

If you can only do five push-ups in a row now or ten burpees, you can always set new targets as you work on your fitness. Once you master the traditional squat, you can move to more advanced variations like the Pistol squat. One of the best things about calisthenics is how you can modify the exercises to suit your fitness level. There’s no need for complicated setups or fancy machines.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Your guide to how running shoes should fit for optimal performance
Tips for picking the best running shoes for you
Running shoes sneakers outside park bench sunrise sunset

Running shoes need to be as comfortable as possible, as running is an intense activity that requires support. Hence, any discomfort can affect performance, and this is why knowing how to buy running shoes that fit perfectly is vital. As a fitness enthusiast and casual runner, I have tried a few different shoe brands, and the difference is notable.  

In this guide, we will discuss how running shoes should fit, including how to tell if your shoes are too tight or loose, how to accurately measure your feet for the perfect fit, and some mistakes you should avoid when buying running shoes. 

Read more
High-rep bodyweight training is in — here’s the science and the benefits
Researchers found that maximizing time under tension and working close to failure delivers the best results
Men and a woman doing lunges bodyweight training

You don’t always have to lift heavy weights or use big machines to get results. You can level up your strength and fitness with bodyweight training. I love bodyweight training because it’s simpler and functional, and you can jump right into it after a little stretching and warming up. Walking lunges are challenging but one of my favorites for fine-tuning my fitness, and I’m still a fan of the good old-fashioned squat. 

Research reveals that bodyweight training enhances cardiorespiratory fitness. Researchers also found that just 10 weeks of bodyweight training significantly increased explosive strength of the lower extremities, so there are plenty of reasons to give these moves a try. Even some of the most experienced powerlifters and legendary fighters still incorporate bodyweight exercises in their workout routines, particularly high-rep bodyweight training. This method is increasingly popular because it enhances your resilience, endurance, functional fitness, and strength over time.

Read more
Does alcohol affect muscle growth? Tips for achieving maximum gains
Find out whether alcohol really makes a difference
Alcoholic drinks.

Building muscle goes beyond just lifting weights; it is also about paying attention to nutrition and rest. But what about that occasional drink? As a nutritionist, many of my clients have expressed concerns about alcohol intake while trying to lose weight or build muscle. Like them, you might be wondering, “Does alcohol affect muscle growth?”

The short answer is, yes, it does. However, the real answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no. Alcohol can interfere with muscle development, but the extent of its impact depends on a few key factors, like how much you drink, when you drink it, and how often. 

Read more