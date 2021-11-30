8 Benefits of Pull-Ups and Why You Should Do Them

Every exercise has specific benefits, which is why it’s ideal to follow a well-rounded workout program that incorporates a variety of exercises that work different parts of the body. Pull-ups are certainly one of the most challenging bodyweight exercises, and often represent a bucket-list goal for many fitness enthusiasts. Moreover, putting in the work to learn how to properly do a pull-up and building the upper body and back strength you need to do them is worth it—not only is it satisfying to check the goal off your list, but the benefits of pull-ups make them one of the most efficient and effective strengthening exercises to add to your routine to boost your overall fitness and strengthen and sculpt your body.

Need a little motivation to step up to the pull-up bar and give them a go? Keep reading for the benefits of pull-ups and a few tips to get started.

Benefits of Pull-Ups

The benefits of pull-ups span the gamut from increasing muscular strength and overall fitness to boosting confidence. Here are the top benefits of pull-ups:

1. Pull-Ups Strengthen Your Back

Pull-ups are one of the most effective back strengthening exercises. While many guys tend to focus on the muscles in the front of the body—abs, chest, biceps, and shoulders, working the back of the body is equally important to keep the body balanced, prevent injuries, and improve overall functional strength. Pull-ups strengthen the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, erector spinae in the thoracic region, levator scapulae, and infraspinatus.

2. Pull-Ups Strengthen Your Chest, Shoulders, Arms, and Core

In addition to working your back, pull-ups strengthen and sculpt your shoulders, forearms, and chest (pecs). They also engage your abs, including your deep transverse abdominis, making them a great exercise for targeting many of the major muscles in the body. Regularly performing pull-ups can also improve muscle tone and definition when coupled with a healthy diet and total-body exercise program.

3. Pull-Ups Improve Grip Strength

Grip strength assists in everything from opening a jar to using a reciprocating saw or hedge trimmer. It’s also useful in racquet sports, climbing, and lifting heavy weights. Pull-ups are one of the best exercises to strengthen your hands and grip. You may find some of this benefit translates to being able to lift more weight or complete more reps in other resistance exercises, as grip strength is often a limiting factor at the top end of sets unless you specifically train your hands to develop more grip strength.

4. Pull-Ups Can Improve Bone Density

Resistance training exercises have been shown to increase bone density because it loads the bones, signaling them to lay down more cellular and mineral components for the bony matrix. Additionally, stronger muscles pull more forcefully on the bones when they contract, which also signals your body to deposit more minerals and strengthen the structure of your bones.

5. Pull-Ups Can Improve Markers of Health

Studies have found that resistance training exercises like pull-ups can improve various markers of health. For example, regular strength training can reduce blood pressure, lower visceral fat and waist circumference, improve blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity, reduce cholesterol and blood lipids, and improve body composition. In doing so, a strength training program incorporating pull-ups and other exercises for total-body conditioning may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and obesity.

6. Pull-Ups Don’t Require Much Equipment

Besides a good pull-up bar, you don’t need anything to do pull-ups. Many strength training exercises require bulky or heavy weights and can’t be done on the go. You can even do pull-ups out in nature using sturdy tree limbs, or in parks or playgrounds on playground equipment.

7. Pull-Ups Strengthen Your Pull-Ups Can Improve Your Mood

Resistance training exercises, such as pull-ups, have been found to be an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety and improve mood. Like aerobic or cardio training, strength training can reduce cortisol and produce endorphins, which means that taking on pull-ups and other resistance exercises at the gym can leave you in a better headspace post-workout.

8. Pull-ups Are Challenging

One of the driving forces that keep us pushing ourselves in the gym is the desire to take on challenges and achieve goals. Being able to step up to a pull-up bar—or tree limb or monkey bar set on the playground with your kids—and bang out a set of perfect pull-ups is a thing of pride. It can help you feel confident, strong, capable, and fit—the importance of which should not be overlooked. If you’ve felt your motivation lacking in the gym lately, and you have yet to be able to do a real pull-up, set the goal and get training. You may just find a renewed sense of determination when tackling your workouts.

