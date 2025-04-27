 Skip to main content
Joe Rogan’s new kettlebell workout is challenging without pushing you to failure

Fitness buff and podcaster Joe Rogan knows how to stay in shape with kettlebells

By
Hand holding kettlebell close up
Jangnyg / Pixabay

Research shows performing kettlebell exercises can improve functional strength, lower inflammation, and more. These cute teapot-shaped weights are worth picking up, swinging around with a kettlebell swing, and including in your weekly workout routine. Fitness buffs like Joe Rogan swear by the humble kettlebell.

Rogan has worn many hats over the years, from American podcaster and comedian to actor, television host, and UFC color commentator. Staying in shape is important for Rogan to keep up with his busy schedule, and recently on his JRE podcast, he shared how he also picks up those kettlebells to power up and stay fit. He goes with the flow and how he feels when choosing an activity, working out five days a week, and incorporating weightlifting, kickboxing, yoga, and more. 

There’s no need to max out

Man doing ab exercise with kettlebell
Alonso Reyes / Unsplash

Rogan explains that he doesn’t max out or go to failure, rather, he keeps it clean and controlled with plenty of rest in between sets. If you’re ready to pick up those kettlebells, let’s take a look at Rogan’s kettlebell workout.

Joe Rogan’s kettlebell workout

Row of kettlebells outside workout equipment
Richard R / Unsplash

You can find the workout through Onnit in the eBook The Facts of Life with Joe Rogan. You’ll need one or two moderate to heavy kettlebells.

Warming up

Kettlebell swings
Jucana Girardi / Pexels

Aim for two sets of each movement to help you warm up. 

  • Kettlebell swings (two sets of 20 reps)
  • The windmill (two sets of five reps)

The workout

man doing tricep dip on parallel bars dip bars weighted dip in gym
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

For this workout, perform three to five sets of each exercise in any order you like. Go for weights that are your seven or eight rep max per set and stick to performing only five reps in a set. Make sure you’re resting between sets and maintaining proper form. 

  • Chin-ups (three to five sets of five reps)
  • Dips (three to five sets of five reps)
  • Overhead kettlebell squat (three to five sets of five reps)

You can substitute chin-ups for dead hangs if you’d prefer. Try a one-arm overhead squat using one kettlebell to fine-tune your stability, or work both arms with two kettlebells to optimize your strength.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
