Which is better for brain function, E-bikes or regular bicycles? New study

E-bikes are easier to ride, but do they still provide benefits for your brain?

I love my old-fashioned bicycle that allows me to cycle through sunlit trails and local parks. E-bikes or electric bicycles are the popular modern bicycle with an integrated electric motor that assists propulsion. It’s easier to ride an e-bike, and in a new study, researchers wanted to explore the benefits of riding e-bikes and regular bicycles for brain function. Let’s look at the research.

The study results

A primary goal was to investigate the effect of cycling in general in the outdoor environment on cognitive function and well-being in older adults. In the study published in PLOS One, researchers revealed that even if you’re riding an e-bike, which is easier than traditional cycling, your brain might get an even bigger boost, especially for senior citizens. For the study, some seniors cycled traditionally while others used e-bikes for half an hour three times a week. The control group didn’t do any cycling. 

Interestingly, both cycling groups experienced improvements in brain function. The researchers also reported that older adults riding the e-bikes tended to breathe deeper.

More confidence

Compared to the pedal bikers, those using e-bikes told the researchers they felt more confident completing the requested activity of three 30-minute rides every week for a total of eight weeks.

Processing speed

The researchers also concluded that the seniors using the e-bikes performed slightly better in processing speed.

Sense of well-being

The motor-assisted pedalers also reported a more improved sense of well-being compared to other study participants.

Executive function

Both cycling groups experienced an improvement in executive function, which refers to higher-level cognitive skills that help you regulate your behaviors, thoughts, and emotions. The executive functioning part of your brain allows you to manage your daily tasks, learn, and adjust to new situations. 

Concluding thoughts

Previous research highlights the benefits of exercise for brain function and helping to prevent cognitive decline. This study shows us that despite being lower intensity and resulting in a lower heart rate, e-bikes also provide benefits, especially for seniors.

E-bikes and motor-assisted pedaling might be the easier and better choice for those recovering from hip or knee injuries or surgeries, older adults, and others who might find traditional cycling too strenuous. Both e-bikes and good old-fashioned bicycles still help you get the benefits of being outside in nature. The innovative e-bike is the modern bicycle that can benefit your brain and help you be more physically active in the great outdoors.

