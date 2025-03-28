 Skip to main content
Fartlek run workouts — is there benefit behind the funny-sounding name?

In Swedish, Fartlek means ‘speed play,’ and it’s also an increasingly popular training session dating back over 80 years.

Fartlek run workouts have a funny-sounding name that makes you want to know what it is. Just like the growing fitness trend of plogging, Fartlek run workouts were also popularized in Sweden. Fitness buffs are claiming this interestingly-named workout helps improve running speed.

I think running at a faster pace feels exhilarating; plus, for many of us, we experience a runner’s high. I like mixing up my workout routine and running style for fun and variety, so I was immediately curious about these Fartlek run workouts. Let’s look at what they are, how to do it, the history, and if there are any benefits. 

What is a Fartlek run workout?

In Swedish, Fartlek means ‘speed play,’ and it’s also an increasingly popular training session dating back over 80 years. Fartlek run workouts involve running at various speeds in a type of unstructured speedwork. 

This training approach was originally developed in the 1930s by Swedish Olympian Gösta Holmér.

How to do a Fartlek run workout

You run continuously, and during your Fartlek running session, you incorporate periods of slower or moderate-paced running with periods of faster running. The idea is to try to avoid resting or stopping completely and continue to run at different speeds. Ideally, you want to be working at around 60 to 80% of your maximum heart rate, so you’re definitely feeling a solid workout, but you’re not at max capacity or feeling too much discomfort.

Here’s an example:

  • Warm up for five or 10 minutes before you start with some light stretching and easy running.
  • Try one minute of a faster pace followed by two minutes of a slower or more leisurely pace. Repeat this alternating pattern four or five times.
  • Cool down for about 10 minutes at an easier pace.

You can use a fitness tracker and timer to monitor your progress.

The benefits

Fartlek run workouts provide numerous benefits, including:

  • Enhancing your overall fitness and cardiovascular fitness.
  • Improving your running capabilities, speed, and endurance.
  • It’s a simple and accessible, unstructured workout that you can modify to suit your fitness levels and preferences.
  • It’s a shorter workout for those short on time. Try it for 20 minutes on your lunch break.

