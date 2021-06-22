The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We’re not bashful about our enthusiasm for the latest crop of indoor bikes that have become a mainstay in American homes over the last year. With the pandemic raging and gyms shuttered across the country, we’ve all had to adapt, and as a result, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to get familiar with what’s out there. No surprise that Echelon always tops our lists, in part because of its elegant hardware and also because of its suite of classes and world-class trainers that scorch our lungs and leave our legs jellied after every session. For an Amazon Prime Day deal, the company dropped $200 off its industry-leading EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike through Amazon Prime, and if you’ve been bike-curious, now’s the time to act.

The EX5 indoor bike is fully customizable to fit any rider at any experience. Its seat post adjusts as needed for inseam, as well as its aero-handlebars and horns to torso and limb length. Whether you prefer in or out of the saddle, hunched over, or riding high, Echelon will adjust to place you in the perfect position so that you can give it your all. And with a max weight of 300 pounds, it can support a host of individuals, all of whom want to get active and achieve their fitness goals.

For those who want to take their cycling to the next level, the EX5 also features SPD-compatible clips. If you already own your own cycling-specific shoes and cleats, simply snap in and get going. Toe cages are included for those who feel more comfortable in a pair of standard shoes. Regardless of your footwear preference, you can expect to get hammering right out of the box.

Also included in this package are dumbbell holders, which provide easy access to your most-used weights for cycling-plus classes. While some may find this unnecessary, those who do take these weighted classes will find this feature much handier (as well as much more stable) than a nearby card table.

It should be noted that once you’ve purchased the hardware, there’s still a monthly membership fee required. With a two-year commitment, it’s $30 a month at the time of this writing. But new classes are added by the day, and currently, there are a seemingly infinite number of ways to utilize its instructors, including in group classes where you can compete against other uses in real time. Even when traveling, you can pull up a workout on your phone and get a thorough round of exercise via its app. It may be an additional cost, but it’s worth the extra money.

While gyms and group classes were shuttered in 2020, many Americans turned inside, getting their workouts within the home while reaching out digitally for community. Echelon, one of the leaders in this space, has only gotten better in the last year, and with one of its best bikes cheaper than ever, now’s the time to see if the indoor exercise trend is right for you.

