 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does stretching in between sets boost muscle growth? Researchers find out

Should you stretch your working muscles during those rest periods?

By
Man stretching his hamstrings
Michael DeMoya / Unsplash

Research shows stretching can help keep your muscles healthier and more flexible. Sometimes, we get a natural urge to stretch and move our muscles and limbs in certain ways because it just feels good and instinctual. Research from last year reveals that static stretching could actually help you build muscle. Fitness professionals and influencers often recommend stretching, but what about in-between sets? Recently, researchers wanted to understand if stretching between sets could also help you build more muscle. Let’s take a look at the new study.

The study

Stretch - Standing Calf Stretch
Kenta Seki / Pexels

In the review published in the Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, the researchers set out to explore whether doing static stretches during the rest periods between lifting sets could increase muscle growth without extending the duration of the training session. Researchers looked at in vitro studies, animal studies, and human trials.

Recommended Videos

The results

Man doing child's pose stretch
Tacofleur / Pixabay

The researchers reported the following results:

  • Animal studies showed that stretching muscles under tension results in hypertrophy or an increase in muscle size.
  • Human studies yielded mixed results. Longer durations of prolonged stretches could be promising for boosting muscle growth.
  • One study showed significant enhancements in muscle thickness in upper and lower limbs with 30-second stretches between sets.
  • Another study showed that when participants added stretching in between doing sets of calf raises, the thickness of the calf muscles increased.
  • Interestingly, one study revealed that stretching between sets didn’t make a difference for the gastrocnemius calf muscle, which has mixed fibers, but inter-set stretching did improve the thickness of the soleus calf muscle, which has type I fibers.

Inter-set stretching could be a good strategy to enhance skeletal muscle adaptations. The researchers noted that inter-set stretching seems to be most effective if performed immediately following the final repetition of a set. 

Related

The takeaway

Man stretching his hamstrings
Rodnae Productions / Pexels

In another study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, the researchers compared strength resistance training to a stretching protocol and revealed that the participants who performed the lifting routine and the participants who completed the stretching protocol built the same muscle thickness. The power of stretching is becoming more evident, and stretching between sets could help you grow those muscles and achieve your fitness goals. That being said, some evidence suggests that static stretching before lifting could be counterproductive, so you might want to stick to stretching between sets instead.

More research is needed on the best times to stretch when lifting compared to other types of exercise. So far, we’ve learned that holding stretches for at least 20-30 seconds and stretching immediately after the final eccentric phase of a set is optimal. Slow-twitch type I dominant muscles like the soleus muscle might show more significant benefits.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Is single-set training enough to build muscle and strength? Researchers find out
Will powering through one set twice a week still generate results?
man shirtless muscle flex doing cable bicep curl in gym on cable machine

If you only have time to get in one single set, is it really worth it? Will you make gains over time with single-set training? Today, we lead busy lives and want to use our time wisely. That being said, we still want to see progress and level up our fitness when strength training. Researchers and fitness buffs are increasingly discussing the minimal effective dose for boosting muscle mass and strength. In a recent study, researchers wanted to find out if you can still build strength and muscle with single-set training. The results should encourage us to train smarter, not necessarily harder. We shouldn't let a lack of time hold us back from making gains. 
The study

In a new study on SportRχiv, researchers assessed how performing single-set resistance training to muscle failure compared with training with 2 reps left before failure. They wanted to see how these two different training methods affected muscle growth and strength and if low-volume training was beneficial for trained lifters.

Read more
Is foam rolling better than other pre-workout warm-ups? Researchers find out
Can foam rolling or stretching before exercise reduce muscle stiffness and improve joint range of motion?
man foam roller smiling warm up stretch

Ever since school gym class, you probably remember being told to warm up before you exercise, especially when you first get to the gym or before cardio, like running. Some research has shown that warming up improves athletic performance and increases your body temperature, which could help prepare you for the workout ahead. According to the American Heart Association, stretching before and after exercise can decrease muscle pain and stiffness and help you feel better. Warming up widens your blood vessels, which helps improve the supply of oxygen to your muscles. 

People try to warm up in different ways, and most don’t want to walk through the gym doors and immediately power through a deadlift. One of the more popular ways to warm up is by stretching and using a foam roller. If you’re like me, you might be wondering, what’s the best way to warm up? Is foam rolling and stretching better than other types of warm-ups? Recently, researchers conducted a study to find out.
The study

Read more
Does exercise sharpen your memory? How long do the benefits last? New research
Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day?
A man doing leg swings

Most of us have forgotten where we put our phones or car keys or what we ate for dinner last night. We’ve walked into a room and wondered why we even walked in there in the first place. A sharper memory helps us retain the information we’ve learned and remember what’s important. We’re always hearing about this superfood or this special drink or supplement that can boost memory, and we wonder if there’s any merit to many of these claims. 

With all the benefits of exercise, from lowering blood pressure to perking up your mood, researchers wanted to explore if exercise could boost memory and how long these benefits last. If working out is effective, how many hours or days do those short-term cognitive benefits last? Does working out the day before improve your memory the following day? Let’s look at the new research.
The study

Read more