Data shows hiking is increasingly popular — Follow these helpful hiking tips

New data reveals that hiking is increasingly popular. Hiking is natural and beneficial, and it’s positive news that more people are interested in putting on the right hiking shoes and heading out into the great outdoors. From breathing in the fresh air to improving your sleep and your mood, there are plenty of reasons to make time for hiking, even if you feel like you’re just too busy because that’s probably when you need it the most. I love seeing my dog’s furry little face light up when she’s sauntering through our favorite trails.

Whether it’s the tall trees canopying the meandering trail, the path lining the lakeside, or the tranquil glossy waterfalls that draws you in, it’s no wonder hiking is always in fashion. Let’s look at the data, the benefits of hiking, and helpful tips to keep in mind the next time you hit the trails.

The data

Hiking is one of the fastest-growing fitness trends, with a 122% surge in interest in Google searches compared to last year, according to data from Pure Gym. Unlike Wall Pilates, which experienced a 55% drop in interest, and the Tarzan movement, with a 56% drop, it looks like hiking is here to stay.

What are the benefits of hiking?

Boost your mood.

Improve your sleep by becoming more relaxed and getting some vitamin D , which helps your sleep-wake cycle.

Lower your risk of heart disease.

Lower your blood pressure.

Lower anxiety.

Burn calories and fuel weight loss.

Take some time for yourself or even with a friend or loved one.

Research shows the images and sounds of nature are psychologically beneficial and can lower stress.

Build stronger bones and muscles by getting your body moving.

Improve your balance and endurance.

Hiking tips

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned hiker, here are some helpful hiking tips: