The brand that took Ronaldo to the next level

Nearly everyone has heard of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous soccer players in the world. He holds the record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League, making many people wonder what kind of habits and routines it takes to be the best. Successful athletes have to be dedicated and consistent with their exercise regimen, nutrition, rest, and stress management.

Ronaldo takes things a step further by using Bioniq’s personalized supplements. This London-based company has you take a quiz and submit blood test data to let you know what supplements you actually need to be taking. Many people don’t know exactly what their body needs an extra boost of, but this has been one of Ronaldo’s secrets for the past three years to achieve optimal health both externally and internally.

Boniq utilizes advanced AI analyses to generate pharmaceutical-grade formulas that feature up to 120 nutrients. Based on your specific needs (and Ronaldo’s!), they then create a prebiotic granule that is similar to chewed-up food, cueing your body to digest it and ensuring maximum nutrient absorption. This blend allows you to skip taking ten different capsules every morning and hoping that your body will actually break down the shells in a timely manner.

How big is Ronaldo’s commitment to Bioniq? In addition to being a member and his personal endorsement, he’s recently made a significant investment into the company, bringing its total valuation to $82 million.

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” said Ronaldo. “I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

They say put your money where your mouth is and, well, Ronaldo did. If this upgraded supplementation process sounds intriguing to you, head over to Boniq’s website and take the quiz.