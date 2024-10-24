 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Why Boniq’s personalized supplements are Cristiano Ronaldo’s winning edge

The brand that took Ronaldo to the next level

By
Cristiano Ronaldo with Vadim Fedotov, Co-Founder & CEO of Bioniq
Photo: Business Wire

Nearly everyone has heard of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous soccer players in the world. He holds the record for the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League, making many people wonder what kind of habits and routines it takes to be the best. Successful athletes have to be dedicated and consistent with their exercise regimen, nutrition, rest, and stress management.

Ronaldo takes things a step further by using Bioniq’s personalized supplements. This London-based company has you take a quiz and submit blood test data to let you know what supplements you actually need to be taking. Many people don’t know exactly what their body needs an extra boost of, but this has been one of Ronaldo’s secrets for the past three years to achieve optimal health both externally and internally.

Recommended Videos

Boniq utilizes advanced AI analyses to generate pharmaceutical-grade formulas that feature up to 120 nutrients. Based on your specific needs (and Ronaldo’s!), they then create a prebiotic granule that is similar to chewed-up food, cueing your body to digest it and ensuring maximum nutrient absorption. This blend allows you to skip taking ten different capsules every morning and hoping that your body will actually break down the shells in a timely manner.

Related

How big is Ronaldo’s commitment to Bioniq? In addition to being a member and his personal endorsement, he’s recently made a significant investment into the company, bringing its total valuation to $82 million.

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” said Ronaldo. “I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

They say put your money where your mouth is and, well, Ronaldo did. If this upgraded supplementation process sounds intriguing to you, head over to Boniq’s website and take the quiz.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Cottage cheese is having a moment, and these ideas prove why
Delicious cottage cheese recipe ideas, straight from RDs
Cottage cheese, fruit, and nuts

Depending on your scrolling preferences, TikTok's algorithm may push high-end designer shoes, low-end dance moves, and questionable health and nutrition advice your way. However, the platform may have — and you might want to sit down — gotten something right when users decided they loved cottage cheese. Videos with cottage cheese recipes have racked up six-digit views, with users also swearing the dairy staple keeps them full, boosts gut health, aids in muscle building, and improves bone health. Sound familiar? Greek yogurt enthusiasts have been saying the same for years. Another similarity?
"Like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese is quite versatile and can be included with many foods and dishes," said Daniel Chavez, RD, a registered dietitian at Fay.
Registered dietitians shared with us their go-to recipes to help whet your appetite for cottage cheese.
Benefits of cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is rich in probiotics, protein, and calcium, making the grocery store staple a treasure trove of health benefits. These benefits include:

Read more
Why these methods of cooking are best when you want to retain nutrients
Learn all about healthy cooking methods
Man with apron in industrial kitchen

 

Cooking with a variety of methods can not only save you time in the kitchen but also maximize the nutrient content of your food. The way you cook and prepare food has a significant impact on its nutritional value.

Read more
Are pre-workout supplements safe? (Plus, more of your questions answered)
Everything you need to know about pre-workout supplements
Man squatting down with pre-workout supplement

Gone are the days when the only question you got asked in the gym is what brand of whey protein are you taking? The world of sports supplements and athletic performance aids is becoming increasingly complex and vast. Walk the aisles of any supplement store, and you’ll quickly realize there are supplements for pre-, post-, and inter-workouts with innumerable options and iterations to keep track of.
Even your own gym, where you once would have only seen other guys drinking water or basic sports drinks during and after workouts, now is filled with sights of water bottles filled with all sorts of powdered mixes and enhanced fluids, tubs of protein powders, and electrolyte drinks, and even various bottles of capsules and pills. Some gyms even have dedicated “nutrition bars” where you can order pre- and post-workout smoothies, juices, and energizers. Clearly, the ever-present quest to get the most out of our bodies and maximize physical performance has been answered by supplement companies and fitness marketing businesses.
One said type of supplement to enter the athletic performance market over the last decade is pre-workouts and they are becoming more and more popular amongst the general gym population. As the name describes, pre-workout supplements are taken before a workout and are intended to boost athletic performance and output. Though they may not be as common as energy or electrolyte drinks and protein shakes, if you’ve seen other guys sipping a pre-workout drink or popping a few capsules before hitting the weights and have found yourself wondering if doing the same will improve your own fitness, keep reading to learn the basics of pre-workouts and whether pre-workout supplements actually work.

What are pre-workout supplements?

Read more