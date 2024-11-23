Learn about treadmills, stationary bikes, and more

Looking to elevate your fitness game? Investing in the best cardio equipment for your home gym and choosing the right ones when you go to the gym will not only help with weight loss but also make fitness fun, helping you stay consistent.

What, however, is the best cardio equipment? What should you look out for when investing in exercise equipment? We’ve answered these questions and more below.

What are the benefits of using cardio equipment?

Improved cardiovascular health

Cardio gets your blood pumping, which improves blood flow to your entire body — cardio machines are specifically designed for this purpose. As you use cardio equipment more frequently, your heart becomes better at doing its job, meaning it doesn’t have to work as hard during daily activities. This reduces the risk of heart problems like heart attacks or high blood pressure.

Calorie burning and weight management

Cardio machines help you burn more calories by making your body work harder. The more calories you burn, the easier it is to lose or maintain weight. For example, Harvard Health estimates that you could burn up to 252 calories while rowing for only 30 minutes.

Many modern cardio machines even use a screen to tell you how many calories you have burned for the length of time you’ve been using the machine. This makes it easier to monitor your weight and fat loss goals.

Convenience and safety

Cardio equipment is easy to use and can be adjusted to suit your fitness level. You can choose the speed, intensity, or resistance that works for you, whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced fitness enthusiast.

In many cases, cardio machines are also safer than outdoor exercise. For example, you don’t have to deal with traffic, weather, or uneven terrain. Also, many machines, like the elliptical, are designed to be low-impact, meaning they are gentle on your joints. This makes such options ideal for people who are recovering from injury.

How often should you do cardio to see results?

The CDC suggests 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio every week (brisk walking, for example). Of course, these 150 minutes don’t have to be completed in one day. It is ideal to spread these minutes over five days, performing cardio for 30 minutes on each of those days.

You could also just do cardio three times a week, dividing the 150 minutes into three sessions. What matters, more than anything, is consistency. As long as you maintain a fairly consistent schedule, you’ll make progress.

You should know that cardio may not be enough for weight loss. Cardio helps you burn more calories, but if you’re still consuming more energy than you use, you likely won’t lose weight. If weight loss is your goal, remember to maintain a healthy diet by limiting processed foods and embracing whole-food options.

Factors to consider when choosing cardio equipment

When choosing exercise equipment, especially if you’re trying to buy home gym machines, there are many safety, convenience, and effectiveness-related factors to consider. Here are some of them:

Fitness goals: Choose equipment that aligns with your goals. For weight loss, treadmills and rowing machines are great for calorie burning. For low-impact workouts, ellipticals and stationary bikes are ideal. Space availability: Ensure the machine fits your space. Folding treadmills or compact bikes are good for smaller areas. Budget: Cardio machines vary in price. Set a budget and compare features to find value for your money. Impact on joints: If you have joint issues, prioritize low-impact equipment like the elliptical or recumbent bikes. Variety and features: Look for features like resistance levels, pre-programmed workouts, or heart rate monitors to keep workouts engaging. Ease of use: Ensure the equipment suits your fitness level and is easy to operate. Durability and quality: Check reviews and warranties to ensure long-term use and reliability. User comfort: Choose equipment that feels comfortable to use, including ergonomic design and adjustable settings.

7 best cardio equipment pieces to see results

Using any of these pieces of equipment will help maximize your cardio workouts.

Treadmill

Treadmills offer a versatile workout experience, allowing users to walk, jog, or run at their own pace. With features like incline adjustments and preset programs, they’re excellent for improving endurance and burning calories efficiently.

Stationary bike

Perfect for a low-impact cardio session, stationary bikes are easy on the joints and come in upright or recumbent designs. Many models include resistance settings for tailored workouts, helping you build leg strength and burn fat.

Rowing machine

Rowing machines provide a full-body workout, engaging your arms, legs, and core. They’re fantastic for building muscle endurance and cardiovascular fitness simultaneously, and they have adjustable resistance for varied intensity.

Elliptical trainer

Ellipticals offer a smooth, low-impact workout that mimics running without the stress on joints. Many models include arm handles for an upper-body workout, so the elliptical strengthens multiple muscle groups and builds muscle endurance.

Stairclimber

The stairclimber replicates the motion of climbing stairs, effectively targeting the lower body while boosting your heart rate. It’s a great option for toning your legs and glutes while burning calories.

SkiErg

The SkiErg simulates cross-country skiing, providing a unique upper-body-focused workout. It’s an excellent choice for improving arm, shoulder, and core strength while simultaneously offering a cardio challenge.

Air bike

Air bikes combine upper and lower body movements, using air resistance to adjust intensity based on effort. These machines are perfect for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and calorie-torching sessions.

Frequently asked questions

What cardio equipment burns the most fat?

Treadmills and ellipticals are among the best for burning fat due to their ability to support high-intensity workouts. Rowing machines are also effective as they engage multiple muscle groups for maximum calorie burn.

What machine is best to lose belly fat?

No machine targets belly fat directly, but equipment like the treadmill, air bike, and rowing machine can help reduce overall body fat (including in the belly) when combined with a calorie deficit.

What is the most effective form of cardio?

The most effective cardio depends on your goals, but high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on equipment like rowing machines, treadmills, and air bikes delivers quick and impactful results for fat loss and cardiovascular health. Steady-state cardio options like walking are also great and have been scientifically proven to be effective for weight loss.