Transform your workouts with the best exercise equipment to lose weight

Learn about the treadmill, elliptical, and more

By
Man on a treadmill in front of windows
William Choquette / Pexels

Are you looking to lose weight or improve your cardio through regular exercise? This article provides details of the best exercise equipment to lose weight, from treadmills to cable machines, ellipticals, and so on — you will find everything you need here. 

Aside from carrying excess weight, lack of exercise can lead to many issues, including heart conditions, diabetes, stiff joints, poor sleep habits, and stress. However, regular exercise can positively affect your overall health and help you manage your weight effectively. 

One way to ensure you get excellent results faster from your fitness routine is by using the right equipment, so keep reading as we will discuss some of the best.

How to exercise for weight loss

Man using elliptical.
ShotPot / Pexels

When exercising to lose weight, the most important thing to take care of is your diet. You should change your eating habits as needed and include more proteins, vegetables, and fruits. Remember to increase your fluid intake as well. If you have taken care of this, then you can be sure that your exercise may yield good results. 

To lose one pound of weight by exercising alone, you need to burn about 3,500 calories. This number can be overwhelming — hence, why people focus on diet as well — and it will take consistency and an average of 350 minutes of workout per week. Some exercises that can help you achieve this include running, cycling, stair climbing, rowing, strength training, and walking.

6 best pieces of equipment for losing weight

Treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 Treadmill
NordicTrack / NordicTrack

This treadmill is excellent for anyone who wants to lose weight conveniently. It has a maximum speed of 12 mph and a 20 by 60-inch deck size. The cushioned deck is designed to absorb impact and provide balance and comfort. 

Pros Cons
Comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display

Decline setting is available

Has a smart adjust feature

Deck size is spacious enough for long strides

AI coach as a personal fitness assistant

 The display can’t be used for entertainment purposes

Specifications

Weight capacity 350 pounds
Dimensions 80″D x 38″W x 65″H 

Elliptical: NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical 

NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical
NordicTrack / NordicTrack

The AirGlide was released in the summer of 2023, and it is an improvement on the previous 14.9 version. It has an adjustable stride length and offers both incline and decline settings. This elliptical comes with a 14-inch display screen for iFIT interaction and expert instructions. 

Pros Cons
Automatic trainer control with iFIT

Large cushioned pedals

30 days iFit trial

It comes with Bluetooth speakers 

 iFIT trial requires your credit card 

Specifications

Weight capacity 300 pounds
Dimensions 69″ L x 25″ W x 71″ H

Stairclimber: CLMBR Full-Body Fitness Machine

CLMBR Full-Body Fitness Machine
CLMBR / CLMBR

This stairmaster is great for a full-body vertical climbing experience. It offers full-body and low-impact workout technology, with foot pedals to get your legs moving and hand bars to engage your arms. It also has a small footprint and is Bluetooth. 

Pros Cons
Immersive technology

Full-body workout

Caster transport wheels

Ergonomic adjustable dumbbells 

 Membership is required for classes

Specifications

Weight capacity 350 pounds
Dimensions 35″L x 32″W x 88″H

Rowing machine: Concept2 RowErg

Concept2 RowErg
Concept 2 / Concept 2

The RowErg is built with durable, commercial-grade materials. It has a sturdy aluminum frame and steel rear legs. It comes with five pre-programmed workouts: 2000, 3000, and 5000-meter rows, a 30-minute meter row, and a 500-meter row with a minute rest interval that is on repeat until you decide to stop. 

Pros Cons
The angled handlebar allows for a natural grip

Good resale value 

The PM5 monitor tracks a wide range of data

Can be stored upright or broken into two

 It can be noisy

Specifications

Weight capacity 500 pounds 
Dimensions 96” L x 24” W; 14” or 20” seat H

Exercise bike: Nordic S22i Studio Bike

Nordic S22i Studio Bike
NordicTrack / NordicTrack

This S22i studio bike from Nordic is the best exercise bike for anyone looking to lose weight and improve their health. It has 24 digital resistance levels, a fully rotational touchscreen, and both incline and decline settings. 

Pros Cons
  • Adjustable seat
  • Large 22” HD touchscreen
  • Dual-sided pedals
  • Comes with two to three lb dumbbells 
  • Comparable with iFIT
  • The sound is unpleasant

Specifications

Weight capacity 350 pounds
Dimensions 61” L x 22” W x 58” H

Cable machine: Titan Fitness Functional Trainer 

Titan Fitness Functional Trainer 
Titan / Titan

With dozens of adjustable positions, smart guide rods, swiveling pulleys, and six accessory hooks, this Titan cable machine stands out as the most durable and efficient for effective cable exercises that could result in weight loss. 

Pros Cons
Handle height is adjustable 

It is durable

Low starting point of 20 pounds working weight

Multi-grip pull-up bar

 Only comes with a one-year warranty 

Specifications

Weight capacity 672 pounds
Dimensions  82” H x 64” W x 44” D

How often should you use exercise equipment to lose weight?

Man using a rowing machine.
Andres Ayrton / Pexels

The frequency of your exercise should depend on your goal since you are aiming for weight loss. Exercising two to four days a week with equipment is ideal and gives you enough time to recover. You should exercise 30 minutes per day to see results, but if you want faster results, you can increase the duration according to your capacity.

How much weight can you lose from exercise?

Man and woman on stationary bikes
Julia Larson / Pexels

Weight loss must be done in moderation to achieve a more permanent and healthy result. It is recommended that you aim to lose one to two pounds per week. Losing weight too fast is unhealthy, and you may not be able to sustain your routine or will gain some weight back.

Tips for making the weight loss process easier

Comparing healthy and unhealthy food.
Pexels

Work on your diet 

Diet is the most integral part of weight loss, so you should adjust your diet according to your goals, practice portion control, track your intake if desired, minimize liquid calories, drink more water, and eat nutrient-dense foods. Avoid processed foods, baked goods, white bread, bagels, fatty, red, or processed meat, and foods with added sugars, oils, and butter.  

Practice consistency 

You won’t get the results you need if you abandon your routine whenever you don’t feel like exercising. So, try to stick to the plan every week and show up for your exercise sessions even when it’s not convenient. Consistency is the only way to lose weight and maintain it. 

Stay positive 

Weight loss is a challenging journey, and in the beginning, you may not see fast results. But don’t give up; Rome wasn’t built in a day. Instead, trust the process and stick to the program.

Frequently asked questions

man on treadmill
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS / Shutterstock

What are the benefits of cardio?

Cardio offers tremendous benefits, including better sleep, weight loss, improved lung capacity, enhanced cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, and boosted mood and mental health. 

What exercise burns the most belly fat?

Exercises like cycling, running, rowing, biking, walking, and high-intensity interval training can help you burn calories throughout your body, which will contribute to reduced belly fat. 

Should I buy a treadmill?

If you enjoy walking or running, you should buy a treadmill. It makes your workout more convenient, as you don’t need to visit the gym or run on the street. You can just do it at home at any time of the day.

