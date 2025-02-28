 Skip to main content
Can exercising before surgery improve recovery and risks? New research

Can you lower your risk of complications by being more physically active in the weeks leading up to surgery?

By
Previous research highlights how being more physically active can improve surgical outcomes. The process of optimizing nutrition and exercise to help you actively prepare for an upcoming procedure is medically recognized as ‘prehabilitation.’ Prior to surgery, surgeons tell their patients to eat healthier and continue trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

Recently, researchers explored the effects of prehabilitation and whether eating right and exercising before surgery could improve surgical results. The duration, intensity, and type of exercise you’re able to do leading up to a surgery depends on the type of surgery, your physical health, and other factors. Senior scientist and lead researcher from this recent study, Dr. Daniel McIsaac, shared the benefits of prehabilitation and that it’s always a good idea to ask your doctor. Let’s look at the research.

The study

The researchers conducted a review in The British Medical Journal using data from 186 prehabilitation clinical trials involving over 15,500 patients. The researchers noted that most of these trials involved single hospitals and tightly controlled research settings.

The results

The results revealed that surgical patients who engaged in prehabilitation and improved their diet and activity levels experienced:

  • Shorter hospital stays
  • Fewer complications
  • Better recovery
  • Higher quality of life overall

Researchers noted that if you’re willing to regularly increase your activity levels and protein consumption for at least a few weeks leading up to surgery, you’ll likely have a shorter recovery time following surgery. They also revealed that:

  • Exercise was associated with a 50% reduced risk of complications.
  • A healthy diet was associated with a 38% reduced risk of complications.
  • Combining diet, exercise, and social support lowered complication risk by 36%.

Concluding thoughts

Generally speaking, those who are more physically fit tend to recover more quickly from surgery and have fewer complications and shorter hospital stays. A surgical procedure is a stress on your body, and this research shows us that improving fitness and fueling your body with the right nutrition in the weeks leading up to surgery is worthwhile. 

