Bowflex Memorial Day Sale 2021: Save BIG on Home Gym Equipment

Memorial Day sales are in full swing at Bowflex with plenty of great offers on the most popular home gym equipment out there. Whether you’re looking for a new kettlebell for your collection, an exercise bike, or you’re keen to set up your own home gym, Bowflex has some amazing offers for you. Read on while we pin things down to the best deals out there right now.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell — $179 or 2 for $300

Considered to be one of the best kettlebells out there, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is just $179 right now or you can buy two for only $300 when you use the promo code MEMORIAL21. The adjustable kettlebell replaces six individual kettlebells thanks to being able to weigh between 8 and 40 pounds depending on how you set it. An ergonomic handle means you can have a comfortable and secure grip on it at all times while a weight selection dial ensures it’s simple to alternate its settings. It’s easy to store away too when not in use.

Bowflex C6 Bike — $949, was $999

Use the code MEMORIAL21 and you can grab this Bowflex C6 Bike for just $949 for a limited time only. The bike offers 100 resistance levels with magnetic resistance to ensure a firm fit and ride throughout. Dual-sided pedals feel comfortable with SPD clips and toe cages, while there’s also a pair of 3-pound dumbbells bundled in with easy-reach cradles. In terms of technology, you also benefit from a backlit LCD metric console, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor, and there’s a space to hold your media devices. Expect a quiet and smooth ride throughout to keep you extra happy.

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym — $1,499 or bundle deal for $1,500

The Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is a great way to enjoy the gym experience from home. It offers 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance with a no-change cable pulley system which means you can easily switch between squats, lats, and leg workouts without ever having to change cables. That means a more efficient workout for you. In all, you can use it to perform over 70 exercises at home. Use the code MEMORIAL21 and you can enjoy a 100-pound weight upgrade, and a Bowflex Machine Mat for just $1 extra.

Bowflex Max Trainer M9 — $1,999 or bundle deal for $2,200

If you’re looking for an intense cardio workout at home then the Bowflex Max Trainer M9 is for you. It offers 20 resistance levels for high-intensity interval training that promises to be low impact at the same time. A 10-inch interactive display and HD touchscreen means you can be in charge of your workouts every step of the way with Bluetooth functionality available for connecting your heart rate monitor to it. Four-grip handlebars ensure a comfy grip the whole time too. Get a free mat right now when you buy the Bowflex Max Trainer M9. Alternatively, spend an extra $201 and you can add an 840 Kettlebell and a 5.1S Stowable Bench to your purchase when you use the code MEMORIAL21.

