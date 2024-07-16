Sure, a rock-solid core looks good, but there’s so much more to it than that. A strong midsection provides the foundation for nearly every movement you make, from picking up groceries to nailing that heavy deadlift PR. It supports your spine, improves athletic performance, and even aids digestion.

But building core strength doesn’t have to mean endless crunches and sit-ups. If you’re tired of the same old ab workouts, let us introduce you to the bird exercise — a simple yet effective move that targets your entire core, from your abs and obliques to your lower back and glutes.

What is the bird dog exercise?

The bird dog exercise is a full-body movement that sculpts a stronger midsection while improving posture, balance, and stability. The best thing about this exercise is that it’s safe and effective for people of varying fitness levels, including older adults.

“The bird dog is an exercise that mainly targets the core, but also works the back — especially the lower back — and hips,” Kate Meier, a NASM-certified personal trainer and certified USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, tells The Manual. “The basic gist of a bird dog is to start out on your hands and knees on an exercise mat, then simultaneously extend one arm forward and the opposite leg back.”

What muscles does it work?

The bird dog exercise works your core, lower back, glutes, shoulders, and upper back muscles, including the following:

Rectus abdominis: This is your six-pack muscle. It helps flex your spine and keeps your torso stable so you can lift weights and perform other everyday tasks.

How to do the bird dog exercise

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do the bird-dog exercise, according to Meier:

Start on all fours on an exercise mat. Position your hands directly beneath your shoulders, fingers spread wide for stability. Align your knees directly under your hips, creating a flat “tabletop” with your back. Look toward the floor with a neutral neck.

Slowly extend your right arm straight out in front of you, reaching toward the wall ahead. Simultaneously, extend your left leg straight behind you.

Hold this position for a few seconds before slowly lowering your arm and leg back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement, switching sides with each repetition. Aim for 10 to 12 repetitions per side and two to three sets to start.

Tips for making the bird dog more challenging

Once you’ve mastered the basic bird dog, try these variations to challenge your core and build more strength:

Hold the position for longer. Instead of pausing at the top of each rep, hold the extended position for five to 10 seconds.

Instead of pausing at the top of each rep, hold the extended position for five to 10 seconds. Add a crunch. After extending your arm and leg, bring your opposite elbow and knee together underneath your body, engaging your abs in a crunch. Then, extend back out to the starting position. Tip: Try all reps on one side before switching to the other to maintain a smooth rhythm.

After extending your arm and leg, bring your opposite elbow and knee together underneath your body, engaging your abs in a crunch. Then, extend back out to the starting position. Tip: Try all reps on one side before switching to the other to maintain a smooth rhythm. Try a weighted bird dog. Grab a light dumbbell or kettlebell and hold it in the hand opposite your extended arm. This adds resistance and makes your core work even harder. “When trying this variation, it’s important to start with very light weights to ensure you maintain good form as you build up your strength in this movement,” Meier adds.

The bird dog exercise is a versatile, low-impact movement that works your entire core. It promotes better posture, reduces injury risk, and builds a foundation for functional strength.

“The bird dog is also a great movement for those who struggle with low-back pain because it strengthens the muscles in the lower back and can help promote good posture overall,” says Meier. “And because it’s a low-impact move, it’s safe for most people to do as part of an injury recovery program.”