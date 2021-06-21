Best Prime Day Massage Gun Deals for 2021

If you work out regularly, you may want to drop by Amazon and check out some of the Prime Day massage gun deals that are available right now to aid in your recovery efforts or level up your pre-exercise routine. Massage guns are a relatively new piece of workout equipment trusted by pro athletes and amateur fitness enthusiasts alike. They work similarly to foam rollers, but massage guns are more precise and offer various settings so your muscles get exactly what they need.

If you don’t own a massage gun, you can grab one today. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day massage gun sales as well as some advice when it comes to buying the right massage gun for your needs. The said event is also the perfect time to snag a plethora of Prime Day deals, including exercise equipment, fitness gear, and gym apparel. If it’s new equipment you need, check out the best Prime Day fitness deals for offers on Peloton, Bowflex, and much more. Meanwhile, take a look at the best Prime Day Fitbit deals if you need a tracker or smartwatch to help monitor your fitness goals. And if your gym attire could use a refresh, the best Prime Day Champion deals feature tees, tanks, shorts, and accessories.

Best Prime Day Massage Gun Deals

Should You Buy a New Massage Gun on Prime Day?

A massage gun is a wise investment if you exercise often, no matter when you choose to purchase it. However, you’ll find some of the year’s best offers for massage guns today. Overall, massage guns tend to be discounted heavily during major holidays and shopping events, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While you may find even steeper discounts on massage guns toward the end of the year, there’s no need to wait until then if it’s something you could use right now — especially since you’ll still score a solid deal.

Although it’s the start of Amazon Prime Day, it’s not the only game in town right now. Major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart are running concurrent sales, which include discounts on massage guns. Amazon Prime Day deals are limited to Prime members, which means you’re shut out from the offers if you’re without a Prime subscription. Fortunately, the sales at Best Buy and Walmart are open to the general public and offer competitive prices on par with Amazon, if not better. However, if you see something you want from these general sales, it’s best to hurry and buy it before it sells out.

How To Choose a Massage Gun on Prime Day

Before perusing a couple of Prime Day massage gun sales, it’s important to know what you’re looking for, especially if this is the first massage gun you’ll ever be purchasing. If you don’t quite know what a massage gun can do, it can help loosen tight muscles, increase blood flow, break up scar tissue, and improve lymphatic flow. Massage guns are helpful for athletes who need to keep their muscles warm and loose; they’re also useful for people who sit hunched over a computer for hours on end (like yours truly).

It’s not necessary to spend hundreds of dollars for a massage gun unless you need an array of advanced features. In fact, massage gun newbies may want to stick to a more basic model that is easier on the wallet. We’re personally fond of the Zyllion Massage Gun, which is among the most affordable massagers out there. As we mentioned in our review, the Zyllion is a powerful handheld massager that comes with an assortment of versatile attachments to target different areas of the body. It’s also lightweight (2.2 pounds) and ergonomic so you can reach your upper and lower back without getting twisted.

If you can stretch your budget a little further, consider going for a midrange model like the LifePro Fusion X Massage Gun. It has five speeds, five attachments, and up to five hours of battery life. However, the most impressive feature here is the heating capability. When combined with high-frequency vibrations, the heat from the LifePro Fusion X can improve blood flow and increase your overall range of motion. It’s the next best thing to getting a deep tissue massage (and more convenient, at that).

Those of you seeking a top-of-the-line massage gun will want to check out the Theragun Pro. It boasts a super-quiet motor, four unique arm positions to help reach every part of the body, and a range of 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute. The Theragun Pro is also Bluetooth-compatible, which means you can control the massager via the Theragun app on your phone or tablet. Of course, these premium features come with a premium price tag — but today’s Prime Day massage gun deals will allow you to score some decent savings.

