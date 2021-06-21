Best Prime Day Kettlebell Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gyms may be open again but if you’re not quite ready to venture back and work out side-by-side with strangers, you can build out your at-home gym instead. Kettlebells are a great way to add weight training to your fitness routine, especially if you lack the space or budget for larger equipment. This year’s Amazon Prime Day deals are in full swing and feature discounts on a variety of workout equipment, including kettlebells. Keep reading for our picks of the best Prime Day kettlebell deals. If you’re new to free-weight training, we also have some tips on purchasing the right set of kettlebells for your fitness needs below.

Now is a great time to build up your home gym since Amazon Prime Day sales feature deals on all types of equipment. If you’re eyeing some heavy-duty equipment, have a look at the best Prime Day fitness deals or the best Prime Day exercise bike deals. You can also diversify your free weight collection by browsing the best Prime Day dumbbell deals. Don’t forget about post-workout recovery — take a look at the best Prime Day massage gun deals for offers on various models and makes.

Best Prime Day Kettlebell Deals

Should You Buy a New Kettlebell on Prime Day

If you’re looking to grab a new set of kettlebells right now, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to buy. The discounts from last year’s Prime Day kettlebell sales were modest — around 10% off. It’s much of the same story this year; however, considering how pricey a set of kettlebells can be, any savings you can score right now will be worth it.

Of course, if you’re not in a hurry to purchase kettlebells, January sales tend to yield stronger prices on all sorts of exercise equipment since retailers know people are eager to get in shape during the new year. That said, the best time to buy a set of kettlebells is when you need them. If that’s now, you can certainly take advantage of what this year’s Prime Day kettlebell sales have to offer and walk away having saved quite a bit of cash.

Prime Day may be exclusive to Amazon and its Prime members, but this week isn’t exclusive to Amazon sales. Once again, major retailers like Walmart and Target are running concurrent sales to compete with Prime Day deals. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can shop around and find bargains from this week’s other ongoing sales. Another advantage to buying from a big-box store is the ease of returns; it’s less of a hassle to drive a set of kettlebells back to a nearby retail location for a quick exchange or refund.

How to Choose Kettlebells for Prime Day

When shopping this year’s Prime Day kettlebell deals, keep your fitness level in mind. If you’re brand new to kettlebell workouts or lifting in general, the recommended starting weight for men is 35 pounds (18 pounds for women). Of course, everyone is different; you’ll want a weight that provides enough resistance without being too heavy to handle properly.

The kettlebell workouts you intend to do will also influence the size of the weights you should buy. For example, some of the best kettlebell workouts call for heavier kettlebells which are optimal for building muscle fast. If your goal is to lose fat, low-weight kettlebells will do. Once again, make sure you choose a weight that’s heavy enough to provide resistance without being difficult for you to maneuver.

There are two main types of kettlebells: Training and competition-grade. Training kettlebells are designed for at-home workouts and made from cast iron. Several training kettlebells are coated in neoprene or vinyl to help protect your floor from scuffs. Competition-grade kettlebells are made of steel and preferred by serious weight lifters; for most people working out at home, however, they’re excessive (and also quite expensive). Regardless of the material, you’ll want to go for a kettlebell with seamless construction and a rounded handle that’s easy to grip.

For beginners, one kettlebell is enough to get started. Most kettlebell workouts only call for a single weight. There are a couple of instances where buying a set of kettlebells makes sense. First, you may want kettlebells of multiple sizes on hand as you gradually build your strength and become capable of lifting heavier weights. Also, there are advanced workouts that require multiple kettlebells to be used at once or at alternating weights.

Editors' Recommendations