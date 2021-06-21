  1. Fitness
Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2021

Whether you already live a pretty active lifestyle or you’re just getting initiated into a new workout regimen, today’s the perfect time to hunt and score some of the best Prime Day fitness deals. This big annual blowout event lets you reel in Black Friday-level discounts on pretty much every type of product you can find on the website, and if you’re specifically after some new exercise equipment, then there are juicy Prime Day deals up for grabs right now on everything from athletic clothing to high-end fitness equipment for your home gym.

That means that wherever you are in your health journey and whatever sort of gear you’re after, these Prime Day fitness sales have something for you (and since they’re not all limited to Amazon, you don’t necessarily need a Prime membership to save big here). There’s a massive selection to sort through, though, so to help you out a bit, we’ve chased down the best picks of the lot across multiple categories and put them all right here in one list. Also take a look at these Prime Day dumbbell deals, Prime Day bike deals, and Prime Day Champion deals for more savings.

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Tempo Studio

$2,095 $2,495
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home.
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Horizon 7.8 AT Treadmill

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Buy at Horizon Fitness

Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$300 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex TreadClimber TC100

$1,899 $2,599
This 3-in-1 Bowflex TreadClimber TC100 lets you upgrade your workout and helps you burn 2.5 times more calories while being easy on your joints.
Buy Now

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

$179 $400
Combining 6 weights in one, this Bowflex kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 to 40lbs using a handy weight selection dial. It comes with an ergonomic handle to prevent strain while working out.
Buy at Walmart

Body Champ Elliptical and Exercise Bike Dual Trainer

$310 $380
This machine is an exercise bike and an elliptical. Adjustable seat, LCD console, and 20 workout programs are featured.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical

$120 $200
Take a hands-off approach to your workouts with the Stamina InMotion E1000 elliptical. It's silent as the wind and incredibly portable, making it excellent for exercising anywhere you want.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical

$144 $200
Put the work in your workouts with the Jfit under-desk mini elliptical, allowing you to work at a desk without losing steps on your fitness tracker, regardless of whether you're sitting or standing.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym

$999 $1,299
The Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym has more than 26 strength exercises using Blowflex Quick Change Power Rods. Overall, there are more than 50 exercises for a total body workout.
Buy at Amazon

Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$699 $999
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music.
BUY NOW

Body Power Trio-Trainer Exercise Machine

$280 $590
Rolling an elliptical, upright bike, and recumbent bike into one compact machine, the Body Power Trio-Trainer is a marvelous money-saver that puts the "pow" in Body Power.
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$3,000 $3,200
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display.
Buy at Best Buy

Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$600 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
Buy at Walmart

Schwinn A40 Compact Elliptical Machine

$399 $599
This compact machine has eight resistance levels, six user profiles, and seven preset workout programs. Heart-rate handgrips monitor your exercise, heart rate, speed, time, and distance.
Buy at Amazon

Bowflex BodyTower

$297 $799
With 7-level E-Z adjust horizontal bars, you can do over 20 exercises and increase the intensity of your workouts, all while improving the results of your fitness program.
Buy at Walmart

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$399 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.
Buy at Walmart

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 Elliptical

$189 $201
A jack-of-all-trades, the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical does well at just about every field, being moderately portable and efficient at providing quality workouts with all its features.
Buy at Amazon

Nautilus E616 Elliptical

$1,100 $1,500
This Nautilus Ellipticalmachine has a 300-pound weight capacity, 29 workout programs, up to 10-degree motorized incline, and a 20-inch stride.
Buy at Best Buy

Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine

$1,000 $1,300
This elliptical features 29 workout programs and 25 levels of resistance. Also, LCD displays, media shelf, speakers with MP3 input port, USB port, and adjustable fan.
Buy at Best Buy

Body Rider Elliptical Trainer and Exercise Bike with Seat and Easy Computer

$211 $250
This 2-in-1 machine can be used as a elliptical trainer and exercise bike. It comes with an electronic console to track time, speed, distance, and calories burned.
Buy at Walmart

Body Power 2-in-1 StepTrac

$350 $400
Get both a stepper and elliptical machine in one compact machine with the Body Power 2-in-1, designed with curve-crank technology for efficient exercise with no dead zones to worry about.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display

$499 $899
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack NTEX76016 Commercial Vr21 Recumbent Bike

$699 $999
This equipment is crafted with a cushioned seat and ergonomic foot pedals for biking comfort. It also has built-in sensors for heart rate, plus speakers so you can work out with your favorite tunes.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

$200 $299
If you've ever wanted a personal doctor, the Fitbit Sense smartwatch is the next best thing, packed with a myriad of health monitoring features to keep the health-savvy at their best possible shape.
Buy at Amazon

Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$330 $2,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex EZ Pro Heart Rate Monitor Watch in Red

$91 $130
Bowflex Heart Rate Monitor Watch features a fast and accurate ECG heart rate and a large LCD for easy viewing.
Buy at Sears

Bowflex TreadClimber TC200

$2,499 $2,999
This revamped Bowflex TreadClimber TC200 has enhanced digital connectivity, increased console interactivity, and bold new design, for a premier walking workout experience.
Buy Now

Bowflex SelecTech Adjustable Dumbbell Weights (Pair) + Stand w/ Media Rack

$1,278 $2,980
Upgrade your home workout with this bundle of dumbbell weights and stand with media rack. It is space-saving and easy to assemble, perfect for your home gym.
Buy at Walmart

Schwinn 430 Compact Elliptical Machine

$799 $999
Schwinn elliptical machine with 22 preset workout programs, 20 levels of resistance, and a high-speed, high-inertia drive system for smooth, quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy New Fitness Gear on Prime Day?

Like moths to a flame, herds of shoppers are drawn to Prime Day for its discounts on brand-name electronics and designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, but don’t let that dissuade you from shopping for Prime Day fitness deals — they’re likely to be the best you’ll see until Black Friday lands in late November. Your health and well-being shouldn’t wait, and since we don’t expect Black Friday prices to be any better than what you’ll find here, there’s no reason not to jump on anything you need that fits your lifestyle and your budget.

A few things to keep in mind during these Prime Day fitness sales: First, know that this is a 48-hour sale and most of Amazon’s “official” Prime Day offers are short-time Lightning Deals that expire after a set number of hours or when allocated stock runs out. However, don’t limit your search just to Amazon (especially if you don’t have a Prime membership), as other online retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are competing for online market share. These big-box stores may actually even be a better place than Amazon to shop for Prime Day fitness deals on larger, heavier items like workout machines, weights, and treadmills.

How to Choose Fitness Gear on Prime Day

man treadmill running shoes
Thai Yuan Lim/EyeEm/Getty Images

Fitness gear can cover everything from athletic clothing staples like T-shirts and socks to high-end workout machines, so you’ll probably want to have an idea of what Prime Day fitness deals you’re actually looking for before you jump in blindly. Setting a budget is also a good idea so you don’t get carried away and end up overspending — something that’s very easy to do during big sales, and especially when you’re getting into any new activity or hobby.

If you just want some new athletic apparel, running shoes, or personal accessories for your cardio and lifting sessions, we don’t have much advice to give other than to stick with trusted workout clothing brands like Nike, Adidas, and Champion when shopping for Prime Day fitness deals. There are a lot of off-brand items floating around on Amazon; if something looks sketchy or lacks good reviews, our suggestion is to stay away from it. Returns can often be iffy with clothing items, too, so you don’t want to get stuck with some no-name piece of clothing that ends up falling apart after one wash.

If you’re looking to build up your home gym with some new gear — a stationary bike, treadmill, or weight bench, to name a few examples — you have plenty of options before you. Note that Amazon’s selection can be a little hit-or-miss with large items like these, so as we advised above, don’t sleep on the other Prime Day fitness sales that are currently running at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Those brick-and-mortar big-box stores are a good place to buy bigger stuff like home workout equipment (and returns are much easier in the event that something doesn’t work out for you). Our run-downs of the best exercise bikes and best treadmills should help you get started.

We mentioned that tech gadgets are the biggest movers during Prime Day, and that doesn’t exclude electronic fitness devices. App-connected smartwatches and fitness trackers are an excellent way to leverage modern technology to bring your workouts and goal-setting to the next level. These range from basic wristband trackers to full-featured watches built for monitoring a myriad of health and activity metrics; the best brands include Fitbit and Garmin, but the Apple Watch also packs an impressive suite of fitness-tracking functions. Figure out what you need for your activities and familiarize yourself with some of the different features available as well.

Things like Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones (or earbuds) are also great gadgets to look for when shopping for Prime Day fitness deals. Something like an Alexa-enabled Echo speaker would be a perfect addition to a home gym, letting you jam while you exercise with voice controls allowing you to switch playlists mid-workout without having to touch the speaker with your sweaty mitts or even put your weights down. Amazon loves to discount its own devices like the Echo speaker lineup during Prime Day, so now’s the time to buy if you’ve been eyeing one of these Alexa devices and needed an excuse to finally pull the trigger.

If you want some privacy while enjoying your workout playlist, on the other hand, then some sporty headphones or earbuds are another thing to keep your Prime Day shopping radar tuned for. Jabra, Plantronics, and Jaybird are a few of our favorite brands, but you can check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for running to see what else is out there. Key features to look for here are proper in-ear fit, sturdy construction, and water resistance.

