Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you already live a pretty active lifestyle or you’re just getting initiated into a new workout regimen, today’s the perfect time to hunt and score some of the best Prime Day fitness deals. This big annual blowout event lets you reel in Black Friday-level discounts on pretty much every type of product you can find on the website, and if you’re specifically after some new exercise equipment, then there are juicy Prime Day deals up for grabs right now on everything from athletic clothing to high-end fitness equipment for your home gym.

That means that wherever you are in your health journey and whatever sort of gear you’re after, these Prime Day fitness sales have something for you (and since they’re not all limited to Amazon, you don’t necessarily need a Prime membership to save big here). There’s a massive selection to sort through, though, so to help you out a bit, we’ve chased down the best picks of the lot across multiple categories and put them all right here in one list. Also take a look at these Prime Day dumbbell deals, Prime Day bike deals, and Prime Day Champion deals for more savings.

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals

Should You Buy New Fitness Gear on Prime Day?

Like moths to a flame, herds of shoppers are drawn to Prime Day for its discounts on brand-name electronics and designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, but don’t let that dissuade you from shopping for Prime Day fitness deals — they’re likely to be the best you’ll see until Black Friday lands in late November. Your health and well-being shouldn’t wait, and since we don’t expect Black Friday prices to be any better than what you’ll find here, there’s no reason not to jump on anything you need that fits your lifestyle and your budget.

A few things to keep in mind during these Prime Day fitness sales: First, know that this is a 48-hour sale and most of Amazon’s “official” Prime Day offers are short-time Lightning Deals that expire after a set number of hours or when allocated stock runs out. However, don’t limit your search just to Amazon (especially if you don’t have a Prime membership), as other online retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy are competing for online market share. These big-box stores may actually even be a better place than Amazon to shop for Prime Day fitness deals on larger, heavier items like workout machines, weights, and treadmills.

How to Choose Fitness Gear on Prime Day

Fitness gear can cover everything from athletic clothing staples like T-shirts and socks to high-end workout machines, so you’ll probably want to have an idea of what Prime Day fitness deals you’re actually looking for before you jump in blindly. Setting a budget is also a good idea so you don’t get carried away and end up overspending — something that’s very easy to do during big sales, and especially when you’re getting into any new activity or hobby.

If you just want some new athletic apparel, running shoes, or personal accessories for your cardio and lifting sessions, we don’t have much advice to give other than to stick with trusted workout clothing brands like Nike, Adidas, and Champion when shopping for Prime Day fitness deals. There are a lot of off-brand items floating around on Amazon; if something looks sketchy or lacks good reviews, our suggestion is to stay away from it. Returns can often be iffy with clothing items, too, so you don’t want to get stuck with some no-name piece of clothing that ends up falling apart after one wash.

If you’re looking to build up your home gym with some new gear — a stationary bike, treadmill, or weight bench, to name a few examples — you have plenty of options before you. Note that Amazon’s selection can be a little hit-or-miss with large items like these, so as we advised above, don’t sleep on the other Prime Day fitness sales that are currently running at retailers like Walmart and Best Buy. Those brick-and-mortar big-box stores are a good place to buy bigger stuff like home workout equipment (and returns are much easier in the event that something doesn’t work out for you). Our run-downs of the best exercise bikes and best treadmills should help you get started.

We mentioned that tech gadgets are the biggest movers during Prime Day, and that doesn’t exclude electronic fitness devices. App-connected smartwatches and fitness trackers are an excellent way to leverage modern technology to bring your workouts and goal-setting to the next level. These range from basic wristband trackers to full-featured watches built for monitoring a myriad of health and activity metrics; the best brands include Fitbit and Garmin, but the Apple Watch also packs an impressive suite of fitness-tracking functions. Figure out what you need for your activities and familiarize yourself with some of the different features available as well.

Things like Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones (or earbuds) are also great gadgets to look for when shopping for Prime Day fitness deals. Something like an Alexa-enabled Echo speaker would be a perfect addition to a home gym, letting you jam while you exercise with voice controls allowing you to switch playlists mid-workout without having to touch the speaker with your sweaty mitts or even put your weights down. Amazon loves to discount its own devices like the Echo speaker lineup during Prime Day, so now’s the time to buy if you’ve been eyeing one of these Alexa devices and needed an excuse to finally pull the trigger.

If you want some privacy while enjoying your workout playlist, on the other hand, then some sporty headphones or earbuds are another thing to keep your Prime Day shopping radar tuned for. Jabra, Plantronics, and Jaybird are a few of our favorite brands, but you can check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones for running to see what else is out there. Key features to look for here are proper in-ear fit, sturdy construction, and water resistance.

Editors' Recommendations