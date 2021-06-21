  1. Fitness
Best Prime Day Exercise Bike Deals for 2021

Cardio is essential for good heart and lung fitness, but it’s seldom the favorite part of anyone’s exercise routine. However, indoor cycling is a low-impact cardio workout that many people enjoy — or at the least, don’t totally dread. If you’re in the process of building your home gym, scour this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals for discounts on exercise bikes. Take a look at our selection of the best Prime Day exercise bike deals below, along with some tips on how to buy the right bike for your fitness needs, budget, and space.

Best Prime Day Exercise Bike Deals

YOSUDA Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike With Ipad Mount

$340 $400
Get fit and healthy at home with the YOSUDA indoor cycling bike, designed for stability with its two-way adjustable, non-slip handlebar and steel frame.
Buy at Amazon

Echelon Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike with 6-Month Free Membership

$399 $599
This magnetic resistance exercise bike from Echelon has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and comes with a membership period worth $120 for free.
Buy at Walmart

Body Rider BRF650 Upright Fan Bike

$160 $200
Achieve a total body workout with this easy-to-use and effective exercise bike, featuring an adjustable gel-type seat and manual tension control for maximum comfort.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Overstock Exercise Bike Sales

Up to 20% off
Upgrade your home gym and save more with these discounted pieces of gym equipment on Overstock for indoor cycling bikes and save more.
Buy at Overstock
Extra $25 off with on-page coupon

CHAOKE Indoor Cycling Bike

$350 $440
This adjustable cycling bike comes easily monitors your distance, speed, pulse, and more through the LCD display and comes in safe pedals design and PAD mount.
Buy at Amazon

SNODE Magnetic Indoor Exercise Bike

$389 $500
Cycling enthusiasts of all levels will benefit from this exercise bike, with its adjustable resistance levels powered by a magnetic resistance system and digital display for added convenience.
Buy at Amazon

JOROTO Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$440 $469
This adjustable JOROTO cycling bike is perfect for indoor exercises and various workout plans as it offers a silent ride to ensure a quiet household.
Buy Now
Save 10% with coupon

leikefitness LEIKE X Bike Ultra-Quiet Folding Exercise Bike

$189 $199
Make your workouts fun and effective as you cycle while watching television or listening to your favorite tunes and burn as much as 400 calories in 40 minutes while exercising with this bike.
Buy at Amazon

Cardio Equipment Deals

up to 75% off
Upgrade your gym setup with these awesome deals on cardio equipment, allowing you to save more from buying them without discounts.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

FLEX BIKE ULTRA

$239 $300
For a full body workout without leaving the comfort of your seat, the Fitnation Flex Bike Ultra is a well-rounded and affordable bike with exercise bands to ensure you never skip leg (or arm) day.
Buy at Fitnation

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike with Pulse

$149 $200
This folding exercise bike, equipped with 8-level magnetic tension, is compact and easy to move around—an ideal purchase to help you set the pace of your workout.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon

PYHIGH Indoor Cycling Bike

$450 $580
This indoor cycling bike comes in a 4-ways adjustable non-slip handlebar and 4-ways adjustable saddle—a perfect exercise bike for all ages and fitness levels.
Buy at Amazon

Costway Goplus Exercise Bike

$290 $500
With a fully adjustable resistance system for a convenient workout, this durable stationary bike with a 250 lbs weight capacity will surely keep your home workout routine consistent.
Buy at Walmart
Extra $20 off with on-page coupon

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

$360 $400
This indoor cycling bike has a stylish design which makes it suitable for any modern home. It also has a durable frame and anti-skid cage pedal.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Cycling Bike

$536 $700
This exercise bike boasts pulse sensors and a digital monitor that allows you to monitor parameters like speed, cadence, calories burned, time, and distance while you sweat it out.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a New Exercise Bike on Prime Day?

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day exercise bike sales saw discounts of 25% to 30% off. However, Prime Day 2020 took place in October, while this year’s Prime Day is being held in June. This is important to note because June is historically one of the best months to purchase indoor bikes and other exercise equipment as retailers want to make room for new models coming out in the fall. Prime Day exercise bike deals will compound those mid-year discounts, which means you could land an incredible bargain on an exquisite piece of workout equipment. If you’re actively seeking a new exercise bike for your home gym and don’t need the latest and greatest model, now is a great time to find something you want at a significant saving.

Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals are limited to Prime members. If you don’t have a Prime subscription or don’t see anything that piques your interest in the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can shop around since major retailers like Walmart and Target are running concurrent promotions that are open to the general public. An advantage to buying from a big-box store versus an online-exclusive retailer like Amazon is the relative ease of returns if something should go wrong with your new bike — a point of convenience worth considering.

How to Choose a New Exercise Bike on Prime Day

When shopping Prime Day exercise bike sales, have a price range in mind. That way, you won’t be inclined to overspend on features that, while nice to have, may not be absolutely necessary for your fitness needs. Also, make sure to measure your workout space to avoid purchasing a bike that’s too large to operate properly.

If space is an issue for you, a foldaway bike is easy to store in a closet or under the bed when it’s not in use. We’re fans of the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike, which is not only highly affordable but also provides a comfortable ride thanks to its large seat cushion plus an eight-level magnetic tension you can adjust as needed. Alternatively, an under-desk exercise bike is another space-saving budget option that’s ideal for people who are tethered to a desk most days. The DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is a highly-rated piece of equipment that features multiple resistance levels and a large five-function LCD.

Cycling enthusiasts who need to save space may be keen to opt for an indoor cycling bike. It’s designed to replicate the experience of biking outdoors by mimicking changing road conditions — perfect for anyone who wants easy access to a high-intensity workout at home. For this use case, we like the Bowflex C6 Bike, which is loaded with features like a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor, 100 resistance levels, and compatibility with popular fitness apps including Peloton. (By the way, the Bowflex C6 may be quite costly but it is still much cheaper than a Peloton bike.) Our beginner’s guide to indoor cycling has everything you need to get started with this at-home fitness routine.

A recumbent bike is one of the most common pieces of exercise equipment you’ll find at a gym. It’s also quite large — more than an upright bike or an indoor cycling bike. If your at-home gym can accommodate it, however, a recumbent bike could be worth the investment if you have a pre-existing injury since features a chair instead of a backless seat. The Schwinn A20 Recumbent Bike has a padded and contoured seat along with side hand grips with heart rate monitors so you can track your BPM on its large LCD console.

Alternatively, you can go for an all-in-one exercise machine that allows for cross-training without the need to buy multiple pieces of equipment — saving you space and money. For instance, the Body Power Trio-Trainer Exercise Machine is a three-in-one upright bike, recumbent bike, and elliptical that won’t bleed your wallet totally dry or leave an exceptionally large footprint.

