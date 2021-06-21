Best Prime Day Exercise Bike Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cardio is essential for good heart and lung fitness, but it’s seldom the favorite part of anyone’s exercise routine. However, indoor cycling is a low-impact cardio workout that many people enjoy — or at the least, don’t totally dread. If you’re in the process of building your home gym, scour this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals for discounts on exercise bikes. Take a look at our selection of the best Prime Day exercise bike deals below, along with some tips on how to buy the right bike for your fitness needs, budget, and space.

Amazon Prime Day is flush with sales on exercise equipment. Aside from exercise bikes, you’ll also find deals on ellipticals, treadmills, and weight benches. Check out the best Prime Day fitness deals for offers from Peloton, NordicTrack, Bowflex, and much more. Meanwhile, take a look at the best Prime Day Fitbit deals to learn how to save on a brand new fitness tracker. And if it’s new workout apparel you need, the best Prime Day Champion deals feature markdowns on shorts, tees, and accessories.

Best Prime Day Exercise Bike Deals

Should You Buy a New Exercise Bike on Prime Day?

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day exercise bike sales saw discounts of 25% to 30% off. However, Prime Day 2020 took place in October, while this year’s Prime Day is being held in June. This is important to note because June is historically one of the best months to purchase indoor bikes and other exercise equipment as retailers want to make room for new models coming out in the fall. Prime Day exercise bike deals will compound those mid-year discounts, which means you could land an incredible bargain on an exquisite piece of workout equipment. If you’re actively seeking a new exercise bike for your home gym and don’t need the latest and greatest model, now is a great time to find something you want at a significant saving.

Amazon Prime Day exercise bike deals are limited to Prime members. If you don’t have a Prime subscription or don’t see anything that piques your interest in the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can shop around since major retailers like Walmart and Target are running concurrent promotions that are open to the general public. An advantage to buying from a big-box store versus an online-exclusive retailer like Amazon is the relative ease of returns if something should go wrong with your new bike — a point of convenience worth considering.

How to Choose a New Exercise Bike on Prime Day

When shopping Prime Day exercise bike sales, have a price range in mind. That way, you won’t be inclined to overspend on features that, while nice to have, may not be absolutely necessary for your fitness needs. Also, make sure to measure your workout space to avoid purchasing a bike that’s too large to operate properly.

If space is an issue for you, a foldaway bike is easy to store in a closet or under the bed when it’s not in use. We’re fans of the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike, which is not only highly affordable but also provides a comfortable ride thanks to its large seat cushion plus an eight-level magnetic tension you can adjust as needed. Alternatively, an under-desk exercise bike is another space-saving budget option that’s ideal for people who are tethered to a desk most days. The DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is a highly-rated piece of equipment that features multiple resistance levels and a large five-function LCD.

Cycling enthusiasts who need to save space may be keen to opt for an indoor cycling bike. It’s designed to replicate the experience of biking outdoors by mimicking changing road conditions — perfect for anyone who wants easy access to a high-intensity workout at home. For this use case, we like the Bowflex C6 Bike, which is loaded with features like a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate armband monitor, 100 resistance levels, and compatibility with popular fitness apps including Peloton. (By the way, the Bowflex C6 may be quite costly but it is still much cheaper than a Peloton bike.) Our beginner’s guide to indoor cycling has everything you need to get started with this at-home fitness routine.

A recumbent bike is one of the most common pieces of exercise equipment you’ll find at a gym. It’s also quite large — more than an upright bike or an indoor cycling bike. If your at-home gym can accommodate it, however, a recumbent bike could be worth the investment if you have a pre-existing injury since features a chair instead of a backless seat. The Schwinn A20 Recumbent Bike has a padded and contoured seat along with side hand grips with heart rate monitors so you can track your BPM on its large LCD console.

Alternatively, you can go for an all-in-one exercise machine that allows for cross-training without the need to buy multiple pieces of equipment — saving you space and money. For instance, the Body Power Trio-Trainer Exercise Machine is a three-in-one upright bike, recumbent bike, and elliptical that won’t bleed your wallet totally dry or leave an exceptionally large footprint.

Editors' Recommendations