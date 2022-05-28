Best Memorial Day Treadmill Deals and Sales for 2022

In the last few years with people stuck in their homes, treadmills have taken off, which has led to some great improvements all around. As such, if you’re late to the party, you shouldn’t feel too bad since you get to take advantage of some great tech across the board. Whether you’re doing HIIT or just doing some basic cardio, there are great equipment options for everyone, and Memorial Day has some excellent treadmill sales for you to look at. And if none of these tickle your fancy, we also have some other treadmill deals for you to check out.

Why Buy



Great balance between price and features

Foldable design

Two inclination levels

iFit enabled with Bluetooth connectivity

Treadmills aren’t cheap, and finding one that is can be a hit or miss on quality and long-term durability, not to mention features. Thankfully, the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i is a budget treadmill that doesn’t skimp on quality or features, giving you enough to make this a reasonably affordable treadmill. Even more so, the foldable design is appreciated, especially if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t have a whole lot of room for a treadmill and need to fold it up for storage when not in use. As for features, the first thing we’d point out is the custom cell cushioning that lies between the deck and the frame, helping to dampen the vibrations from your movements and decreasing the impact on your joints. It also comes pre-loaded with 16 different programs for you to pick from, great for those who are just starting out and don’t really have a routine in mind.

ProForm Carbon T10 Treadmill — $1,000, was $1,200

Why Buy

Great for walking or jogging

Integrated 10-inch touchscreen

Comes with a 30-day iFit membership

Built-in fan to help keep you cool during a workout

While almost three times the price of the Cadence, the ProForm Carbon T10 is a much more advanced treadmill that allows for a wider range of workouts, and with a 10 mph max speed, you have a lot of options in terms of how fast you want to go. That being said, this treadmill is built more for walking and jogging, and possibly some slight intermittent running training, and not for long periods of running, so keep that in mind. Of course, if you do want to give yourself a bit more of a workout, the deck can incline up to 12% with notches along the way, so you can build up slowly to that incline without tiring yourself out. Speaking of the deck, it has advanced ISO Flex cushioning, which means you can work out for longer and recover quicker since the impact of your steps doesn’t hit your joints as hard. There are also quite a few nice convenience features and build ideas, such as the low-profile motor housing, which allows you to walk up close to the console without worrying about constantly hitting it.

Nautilus T618 Treadmill — $1,200, was $1,500

Why Buy

26 programs to pick from

Powerful 3.5-horsepower motor

Easy to fold and store

Cooling fan

Being one of the top Nautilus models for home users, the Nautilus T618 has a lot of great things to offer that are commensurate with its price. For example, it has a much more powerful 3.5-horsepower motor compared to cheaper models that are around 2.5 horsepower. While it’s still not powerful enough for longer sprint sessions, it’s still great for jogging and running, and is also suitable for short bursts of high-intensity training. It’s also preprogrammed with 26 different training routines that you can pick from a variety of intensities and fitness levels. The motorized incline of up to 15% is great for those who want to add to the intensity and have reached the peak that the treadmill can provide. With two LCD screens and shelves for your tablets or devices, training your way is a breeze, given how easy all the stats and information are to access. Even better, it comes with an Explore the World app, which lets you walk and run along over 50 routes across the globe virtually, doing it either solo or with other runners and walkers.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 — $1,600, was $2,000

Why Buy

10-inch adjustable HD screen

Has a one-year membership to JRNY

Easy to fold and store

Top speed of 12 mph

One of the newest treadmills from Bowflex, the Treadmill 10 has a few nice features that have been included this time around. For example, the adjustable 10-inch HD screen is excellent for watching entertainment or using it for your workout routines. Of course, a lot of its functionality is tied up to having a JRNY membership, but you do get one year for free when you buy it, giving you access to things like Amazon Prime and Netflix streaming apps. You also get over 100 workout programs with the JRNY membership, so there’s quite a lot of stuff to do, and with a $149-per-year cost of the subscription after you finish the trial, it’s not a bad offer. Finally, it has a maximum weight of around 400 pounds, so if you’re on the heavier side, this is a nice machine to pick up, and if you like the company, you should check out some of the other Bowflex deals we’ve got for you.

Nordictrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill — $2,300, was $2,500

Why Buy



Large amount of content through iFit

Powerful and quiet 3.6-horsepower motor

Impressive 22-inch adjustable smart screen

Wide incline variance

Nordictrack is a well-known company when it comes to treadmills, especially since it has a lot of treadmills made for commercial use, so it’s probably not a surprise that the Nordictrack 2450 is an excellent treadmill. With a 3.6-horsepower motor, it’s able to handle walking, jogging, running, and even a bit of sprinting or marathon running; the latter is very much due to the self-cooling motor, which helps keep the belt and overall temperatures down. Even better, the motor is whisper-quiet, even when you use the motorized incline function, which can go from -3% up to 15%, making it great for variable environment training. In fact, one of the likely places you’ll use the incline is as part of iFit’s training regimens, especially the ones where you get to walk or run along with a fitness trainer. A lot of Nordictrack’s functionality is tied to iFit, and while it does come with a 30-day trial, you will likely have to grab the $180-per-year membership if you want to get the most use for the device.

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Treadmill Sales?

It’s all about timing. If you need (or just really want) a new treadmill immediately, today’s Memorial Day treadmill deals featuring some of the best treadmills are tempting and ready for you to purchase. However, if you can hold off just a few weeks, Prime Day 2022 is coming soon. This year’s Prime Day deals will be astounding for some of the same reasons the Memorial Day treadmill sales are so attractive.

You may get a jump on Prime Day with Memorial Day treadmill deals because manufacturer production slowed or shut down during the pandemic, and now pretty much all manufacturers are pushing production to maximum capacity. Retailer and manufacturer direct sales sites alike found themselves with unprecedented demand in 2020, while inventories were flying off shelves and warehouse floors. Every time pandemic stimulus checks went out, sales of all products increased.

So treadmill manufacturers keep building treadmills as fast as possible, and buyer demand lessens partly because many customers have already bought a new treadmill, and others may decide to go back to the gym now that restrictions have loosened.

So you know what happens when supply is high, and demand is low — prices drop. For that simple but basic reason, this year’s Memorial Day treadmill sales may be the best ever.

