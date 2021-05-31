Best Memorial Day Treadmill Deals and Sales for 2021

Happy Memorial Day. If you’ve been waiting for Memorial Day treadmill deals, now’s the time to start shopping for bargains. Memorial Day sales may not be as extreme as on Prime Day, but the deals are definitely enticing. This year’s Memorial Day treadmill sales are especially appealing since last year treadmill deals were almost impossible to find because of the incredible pandemic-related demand for all types of home exercise equipment.
Best Memorial Day Treadmill Deals
UMAY Under-Desk Treadmill$350
TR6.6 Treadmill$1,100
Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill$530
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill$400
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System$360
MaxKare Folding Treadmill$320
Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill$1,000
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2450 w/1 Year iFit Subscription$2,300
Nautilus T616 Treadmill - Black$1,100
Horizon 7.8 AT Treadmill$1,999
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$600
NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display$597
Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill$699
Marnur Folding Treadmill$320
Superfit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill$400
Costway 800W Folding Treadmill$300
Sole F85 Treadmill$2,000
MaxKare 2.5HP Folding Treadmill$320
XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill$900
XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill$350
Spirit Fitness XT285 Folding Treadmill$1,799
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill$330
ProForm - Carbon TL Treadmill - Black/Gray$599
Sole F63 Treadmill$1,000
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription$3,000
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill$476
NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill$1,100
Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill$350
Ancheer Electric Folding Treadmill with Bluetooth Wi-Fi$596
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill$700
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Treadmill Sales?
It’s all about timing. If you need (or just really want) a new treadmill immediately, today’s Memorial Day treadmill deals featuring some of the best treadmills are tempting and ready for you to purchase. However, if you can hold off just a few weeks, Prime Day 2021 is coming soon. This year’s Prime Day deals will be astounding for some of the same reasons the Memorial Day treadmill sales are so attractive.
You may get a jump on Prime Day with Memorial Day treadmill deals because manufacturer production slowed or shut down last year and now pretty much all manufacturers are pushing production to maximum capacity. Retailer and manufacturer direct sales sites alike found themselves with unprecedented demand in 2020, at the same time that inventories were flying off shelves and warehouse floors. Every time pandemic stimulus checks went out sales of all products increased.
So treadmill manufacturers keep building treadmills as fast as they can and buyer demand lessens in part because many customers already bought a new treadmill and others may decide to go back to the gym now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening and in some states disappearing altogether.
So you know what happens when supply is high and demand is low — prices drop. For that simple but basic reason, this year’s Memorial Day treadmill sales may be the best ever.
