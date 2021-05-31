  1. Fitness
Best Memorial Day Treadmill Deals and Sales for 2021

By

Happy Memorial Day. If you’ve been waiting for Memorial Day treadmill deals, now’s the time to start shopping for bargains. Memorial Day sales may not be as extreme as on Prime Day, but the deals are definitely enticing. This year’s Memorial Day treadmill sales are especially appealing since last year treadmill deals were almost impossible to find because of the incredible pandemic-related demand for all types of home exercise equipment.

Best Memorial Day Treadmill Deals

Discount with coupon
UMAY Under-Desk Treadmill

$350 $390
Don't have time to go to a gym? Not enough space in the garage? The Umay treadmill is an excellent option to place in your home office to stay fit while you get down to business.
TR6.6 Treadmill

$1,100 $2,000
For a well-rounded cardio workout that leaves out none of the essentials, the Xterra TR6.6 treadmill is a powerful treadmill with an intuitive display to make exercising a walk in the park.
Goplus 2.25HP Folding Treadmill

$530 $800
Get your daily cardio in with this Goplus treadmill, which has adjustments for speed and inclination to suit your workout needs.
Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

$400 $529
This combination 2-in-1 folding treadmill and under-desk treadmill has a 2.25 horsepower motor, Bluetooth speaker, and remote control.
Famistar M7 Plus Electric Folding Treadmill w/ Heart Pulse System

$360 $1,000
Famistar's mid-range M7 Plus model has a wider than normal running belt and can hold up to 300 pounds. Track time, speed, distance, and heart rate.
MaxKare Folding Treadmill

$320 $390
This MaxKare treadmill's 17-inch tread belt is made with anti-shock material, which helps make running more comfortable and protects your knees in the process.
Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill

$1,000 $1,800
The Bowflex BXT6 treadmill is a fantastic addition to any home gym, with nine exercise programs, performance tracking, a built-in fan, and a sound system to keep your workout groove non-stop.
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2450 w/1 Year iFit Subscription

$2,300 $2,499
Interactive Personal Training at Home with 1-year iFit membership included with your treadmill. Gain access to on-demand, interactive, trainer-led global and studio workout programs.
Nautilus T616 Treadmill - Black

$1,100 $1,800
Nautilus treadmill with a 20-inch by 60-inch belt, up to 15% motorized incline, and 26 pre-programmed workouts displayed on dual LCD screens.
Horizon 7.8 AT Treadmill

$1,999 $2,699
Declared one of the best treadmills of 2019, the Horizon Fitness 7.8 treadmill is a state-of-the-art option with enough features to make even the most hardcore of fitness buffs break a sweat.
Famistar 3.25HP Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$600 $2,400
High-powered folding treadmill with auto-levelling incline, built-in workout programs, and audio.
NordicTrack Folding Treadmill with 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display

$597 $899
This equipment comes with one year of iFit membership, allowing you to select workouts from iFit's expansive library. Experience personalized training and runs that can mimic real-world terrain.
Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill

$699 $999
The Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill is packed with a plethora of features to provide comfort and entertainment for miles on end. It recalibrates every step with minimal noise, while also playing music.
Marnur Folding Treadmill

$320 $340
The Marnur folding treadmill is an ever-reliable option with a sturdy base, heart rate detection, and 15 training modes to keep you in tip-top condition.
Superfit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill

$400 $560
This Superfit treadmill has 2 sport modes so you can use it for running and as an under-the-desk walking treadmill. It's made with a non-slip running belt for extra safety.
Costway 800W Folding Treadmill

$300 $600
Get your cardio fix with the Costway 800W folding treadmill, which has easy-to-understand controls and an LED screen to see your heart rate, speed, and calories you've burned.
Sole F85 Treadmill

$2,000 $3,800
You can do even the hardest cardio workouts on this Sole workouts. This foldable machine can track speed, distance traveled, and calories burned. It also gives you 6 preset exercise programs.
MaxKare 2.5HP Folding Treadmill

$320 $400
When your home gym needs that extra stylistic push, this MaxKare electric treadmill offers a sleek facade that looks good in just about any setting, with 15 ready programs and an 8.5 mph max speed.
XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 Folding Treadmill

$900 $1,200
The XTERRA Fitness TRX3500 folding treadmill is a well-rounded option that packs a big helping of functionality and style in one durable package.
XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$350 $500
This treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space.
Spirit Fitness XT285 Folding Treadmill

$1,799 $1,999
If you're looking for a heavy-duty treadmill that gets the job done, then look no further than the Spirit Fitness XT285 folding treadmill, pre-installed with various exercise modes.
Famistar W500C Portable Folding Electric Treadmill

$330 $1,000
Easy-to-set-up treadmill has a 1.5 HP motor and can be set to run from 0 to 6.2 miles per hour. Heart rate pulse grips. Best for beginners or intermediate runners.
ProForm - Carbon TL Treadmill - Black/Gray

$599 $999
Run, jog, or walk on the 20-inch by 55-inch Treadmill belt. The Proform TL has a 300-pound capacity and runs up to 10 miles per hour with a 0- to 10-degree incline.
Sole F63 Treadmill

$1,000 $1,800
This treadmill packs an immense number of intelligent features that are sure to make your workouts as robust as possible, with a silent motor, 10 exercise modes, and even its own music player.
NordicTrack Commercial Treadmill 2950 w/ 1 year iFit Subscription

$3,000 $3,200
Interactive Personal Training at Home powered by iFit with a 22-inch display.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-T7515 Smart Treadmill

$476 $529
With 12 levels of incline and a speed range of 1 to 8 miles per hour, you can make the most out of your workout with this treadmill.
NordicTrack EXP 7i Treadmill

$1,100 $1,200
If you want one of the most advanced treadmills on the market, look no further than the NordicTrack EXP 7i treadmill, capable of making cardio a workout to look forward to.
Goplus 1100W Folding Treadmill

$350 $500
Features heavy-duty construction, LED display, function buttons and heart rate functions built into the handrails, a mobile device holder, and a low-noise motor.
Ancheer Electric Folding Treadmill with Bluetooth Wi-Fi

$596 $5,000
Made with a delicate motor, this Ancheer treadmill operates with low noise and consumes less power. It runs with the G-Fit App so you can keep track of your progress.
Fitnation Slim Line Treadmill

$700 $899
To be slim, you need to work slim, and the Fitnation Slim Line treadmill is an excellent life (and space-)saver. Featuring a lightweight and foldable build, this bad boy can go just about anywhere.
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Treadmill Sales?

It’s all about timing. If you need (or just really want) a new treadmill immediately, today’s Memorial Day treadmill deals featuring some of the best treadmills are tempting and ready for you to purchase. However, if you can hold off just a few weeks, Prime Day 2021 is coming soon. This year’s Prime Day deals will be astounding for some of the same reasons the Memorial Day treadmill sales are so attractive.

You may get a jump on Prime Day with Memorial Day treadmill deals because manufacturer production slowed or shut down last year and now pretty much all manufacturers are pushing production to maximum capacity. Retailer and manufacturer direct sales sites alike found themselves with unprecedented demand in  2020, at the same time that inventories were flying off shelves and warehouse floors. Every time pandemic stimulus checks went out sales of all products increased.

So treadmill manufacturers keep building treadmills as fast as they can and buyer demand lessens in part because many customers already bought a new treadmill and others may decide to go back to the gym now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening and in some states disappearing altogether.

So you know what happens when supply is high and demand is low — prices drop. For that simple but basic reason, this year’s Memorial Day treadmill sales may be the best ever.

