10 Best Face Exercises for Men for a Chiseled Jawline

At first blush, face exercises may sound (and look!) a little funny, but if you think about it, it makes sense that you’d want to tone the muscles in your face just as you would the rest of your body. In fact, there are over 40 different facial muscles and your face is usually the first thing other people notice about you. Wanting to have a chiseled jawline, defined cheekbones, and taut skin, especially as you age, can be part of trying to look your best.

Exercises for your face can help define your jawline and cheekbones to give you that chiseled look seen on guys donning the covers of magazines and Instagram ads for skincare products and high-end colognes. Face exercises for men can also reduce the appearance of wrinkles by building muscle under the skin to keep it taut and prevent sagging.

Although even the best face exercises for men won’t change genetics or completely halt the aging process, regularly exercising the muscles in the face can increase facial muscle tone and definition and possibly give you a swoon-worthy chiseled jawline. Though doing a few sets of face exercises won’t replace a challenging total-body workout in terms of boosting your fitness, incorporating face exercises into your day is a great way to keep your face looking as good as you feel inside. Keep reading for the best face exercises for men.

Fish Face

This face exercise may help slim the face and reduce laugh lines.

Press your lips together as you suck your cheeks in as hard as you can as if making a fish face. Hold for five seconds. Relax and repeat 8-10 times.

Resisted Chin Drops

You’ll work the muscles surrounding your jaw and chin in this simple face exercise.

Make a fist with your dominant hand and place your elbow on a table with your fist up. Set your chin on your fist and press down Try to open your mouth against the resistance you provide from your fist. Hold this exerted effort position for five seconds and then relax. Complete 10 reps.

Jawbone Presses

This exercise can strengthen your jaw for a more chiseled jawline.

Cradle your face in your hands by placing your thumbs next to each other under your chin with the fingers of each hand holding the sides of your face up towards your ears. Applying moderate pressure, slide your thumbs apart from one another along your jawline to each side, while simultaneously trying to open your mouth. Go back and forth 8-10 times.

Vowel Blaster

You may feel silly doing this face exercise, but it can tone muscles in your cheeks to slim your face and prevent sagging skin.

Slowly repeat each vowel (“a,” “e,” “i,” “o,” and “u”) aloud in the most exaggerated way, stretching your mouth and face with each letter. Draw out the sound for each several seconds. Complete 20 times.

Catching Snowflakes

If you fear getting a double chin, tighten and tone with this move.

Tilt your head back so that you’re looking up towards the ceiling or sky while simultaneously reaching your tongue out and upwards as if trying to catch snowflakes. Lower back down. Complete 20 reps.

Frankenstein Jaw Rolls

This face exercise can help give you a more prominent jawline along the upper cheeks and along the sides of your face.

Relax your lower jaw and push it forward like you have the Frankenstein monster’s underbite. Slowly rotate your lower jaw in circles while holding the rest of your face steady. Complete 20 circles and then switch directions.

Grimaces

You can tone the facial muscles in the cheeks and those that control the jaw with this move.

Clench your teeth together and grimace, stretching your mouth out to the sides as far as possible without using your hands. Hold for five seconds. Repeat 15 times.

Pucker Up

To tone the muscles around your face, pucker up!

Press your lips together and forward in the tightest, most exaggerated pucker you can muster. Hold for five seconds. Complete 20 reps.

Cheek Lifts

This face exercise can make your cheekbones more prominent.

Place three fingers of each hand on the fleshy part of your cheeks just below your eyes. While pressing down with your fingers, try to lift your cheeks by smiling as hard as possible. Hold for 3-5 seconds. Repeat 20 times.

Forehead Raises

To prevent wrinkles and lines across your forehead and around your eyes, try this easy face exercise.

Place the index finger of each hand above an eyebrow. While trying to frown, pull your eyebrows apart with your index fingers. Maintaining this gentle pull, use your face muscles to try and lift your eyebrows as if surprised while your fingers try to pull them down towards your cheeks. Hold for five seconds. Complete 15 reps.

