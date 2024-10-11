How do vibration plates work? Are there benefits to this futuristic-looking workout?

Vibration plates are shaking up the internet as people find fun and creative ways to work out and get muscles moving. These futuristic plates look like they belong on the Jetsons as some TikTokers stand on the vibrating platform while others attempt challenging poses like squats and push-ups. TikTokers and fitness enthusiasts claim they’re losing pounds and cellulite as well as toning muscles. So, what are the benefits of vibration plates? Is it worth incorporating into your workout schedule?

How do vibration plates work?

A vibration plate is a platform you stand, lie, or sit on. You can find them at gyms or physical therapy centers or purchase one to use at home. Most platforms are big enough to stand on with handles you can hold on to for stability. Some people perform exercises on the vibration machines and use resistance bands and weights. The platform vibrates and transmits energy to your body, which forces your muscles to contract and relax numerous times each second.

What are the benefits of vibration plates?

Many orthopedic sports medicine physicians and fitness professionals believe we need more scientific evidence regarding the true effectiveness of vibration plates. It isn’t clear if it’s as beneficial as regular exercise. A healthy lifestyle always involves regular physical activity and a nutritionally-dense diet. That being said, moving your muscles and being active in some way is a positive move for your health. You might feel like you’re exerting yourself as your muscles contract and relax on the platform.

Here are some of the benefits of vibration plates:

Improve muscle strength

Help with weight loss (when you limit calories or consume an appropriate weight-loss diet)

Reduce back pain

Improve strength and balance in older adults

Help with rehabilitation and maintaining muscle tone without heavy impact.

Stimulate muscles in a different way.

Increase circulation.

Activate stabilizing muscles.

A study published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions showed that vibration plates resulted in significant fat loss. Other studies have shown that users gained muscle mass over 24 weeks and that the effects of the vibration plate were similar to those of moderate-intensity walking.

Developed for the astronauts

Scientists originally introduced vibration therapy to help astronauts. Studies revealed that astronauts who spent months in space stations lost 1 to 2% of bone each month. They regained this bone loss by standing on a lightly vibrating plate for about 10 to 20 minutes each day.

Should you add vibration plates to your workout routine?

While more research is needed, and it isn’t clear if the vibration plates provide the same benefits as exercise, some evidence shows that they can improve muscle strength and help with weight loss. Most fitness trainers don’t recommend replacing exercise with the plates; instead, adding the plates to your training schedule.

Vibration plates aren’t suitable for some people, such as those with recent injuries, blood clots, and blood clot disorders. If you’re unsure about trying a vibration plate, it’s best to ask your doctor or healthcare provider.

It’s up to you if you’d like to add this innovative creation to your workout routine. You could give it a try to mix it up a little or as an alternative to more strenuous physical activity on your ‘more tired’ days. You could stand on the plate for several minutes at the end of your workout. Before purchasing one, you might want to try one at your local gym to see if it’s the right choice for you.