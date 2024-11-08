 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Hyrox is a popular competitive indoor fitness event — What are the benefits?

Improve your cardiovascular fitness, metabolism, strength, and endurance with Hyrox

By
Man with tattoos sitting in the gym doing seated cable rows exercise with cable machine
Mad Production / Shutterstock

From going rucking to zone 2 cardio, fitness enthusiasts are exploring innovative and interesting ways to get moving. Hyrox is a popular competitive indoor fitness event taking place all over the world with thousands of athletes signing up and competing every year. Training for and taking part in Hyrox isn’t a walk in the park; it’s a feat of strength and endurance that showcases your athletic prowess. You might have seen TikTokers and Instagram fitness buffs sharing videos of themselves powering through a sled pull or reps and reps of burpees. Let’s look at what it is, the benefits of Hyrox, and top training tips.

What is Hyrox?

men in Hyrox gym doing rowing machine
Hyrox / Hyrox World Instagram

Hyrox is a global functional fitness race where you start with 1km of running before completing a workout station. You repeat the 1km run and the workout station eight times and each time, you’ll end up at one at the following functional workout stations:

  • Sled push
  • Sled pull
  • Burpee broad jumps
  • Rowing
  • Farmer’s carry
  • The SkiErg machine
  • Sandbag lunges
  • Wall balls 
Recommended Videos

Hyrox is a real challenge because you have to run 8km and finish all eight workout stations. There’s no restriction on finishing time and no entry qualifications or requirements, so beginners and advanced exercise enthusiasts can take part and not worry about finishing in ‘last’ place.

Related

What are the benefits of Hyrox?

people running in Hyrox race
Hyrox / Hyrox World Instagram

You’ll run, push, pull, jump, and lunge your way to the finish line. Here are some of the many benefits of Hyrox:

  • Incorporate cardio and a full body workout.
  • Feel accomplished.
  • Work at your own pace.
  • Increase your heart rate and cardiovascular fitness.
  • Improve your strength, endurance, and metabolism.

Top Hyrox training tips

Man lifting deadlift bar
Alora Griffiths / Pexels

When it comes to training, you can find a Hyrox class at an affiliated gym to start getting community support. You can also start working on the individual exercises involved as well as honing your overall fitness and running abilities. You could practice performing burpees and then going for a 1km run followed by using the rowing machine as you would in a Hyrox race. One of the biggest challenges is continuing to power through the final workout stations and runs after you complete the burpees and your heart rate is accelerated.

These top tips should help you fuel your Hyrox training:

Hyrox is a worldwide full-body heart-pumping workout for those who are brave enough to conquer the challenge. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
What’s the difference between circuit training and the popular HIIT?
You'll level up your athletic performance whether you choose circuit training or HIIT
Man doing jumping jacks outside

Circuit training has always been popular, and there's also a buzz in the fitness world about high-intensity interval training, or HIIT. You might wonder about the key differences between these two killer workouts, and which is best to help you reach your goals. Both are effective and time-efficient ways to move your body and muscles and improve your strength and overall athletic performance. That being said, there are some key differences to keep in mind. 
What is HIIT?

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, is where you perform short bursts of intense exercise followed by specifically timed rest periods or periods of low-intensity activity. HIIT usually involves full-body compound exercises that raise your heart rate higher. You’ll only rest as much as you absolutely have to in order to power through the next round. 

Read more
Fitness gurus are talking about grip strength because it matters – here’s why
Research shows better grip strength is associated with longevity and a healthier life
Shirtless man doing a deadlift weight lifting exercise with black background

Having solid grip strength allows you to maintain proper form and get the most out of effective exercises like the classic deadlift and the old-fashioned pull-up. It also helps you excel in fun sports and activities like climbing and helps you perform your functional daily tasks more efficiently, such as unscrewing the stubborn lid from that jar. Crushing certain items with bare hands has always been an impressive primal feat of strength. There are numerous reasons why fitness gurus are talking about grip strength. The good news is that all you need to do is throw a few specific exercises into your typical training plan.
What is grip strength?

Grip strength refers to how strongly or firmly you can hold on to something or squeeze something in your hands. Gripping involves the use of different muscles in your hands, fingers, wrists, and forearms working together and allowing you to tightly clutch onto objects and move them around. If you weren’t able to grip the dumbbell, you couldn’t perform a simple bicep curl. Without good grip strength, for example, you couldn’t grip onto the bar to hold your whole body weight in the air during a dead hang.
Why is it important to develop a stronger grip?

Read more
The best arm workouts for mass: Pump up your fitness routine
Grow thicker arms and bulging biceps with these effective exercises
Man leaning against a concrete block doing dips.

With so many arm exercises out there, it can be difficult to know which to choose to pump up your arms and build muscle mass. Having bigger, stronger arms improves your overall physical performance and your ability to perform your everyday functional activities. Of course, there are other ways to help build muscle definition in your arms, such as consuming more protein and lowering your body fat levels with a healthier, nutritionally dense diet. One of the best ways to maximize your muscle growth is to choose the right exercises, so we’ve got you covered with a list of the best arm workouts for mass.
Biceps and triceps and brachialis, oh my

To build the most muscle mass in your arms, you’ll need to hit all of the important muscles, including your:

Read more