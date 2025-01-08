Apple Fitness+ adds new programs to boost your physical and mental health in 2025

We have now entered 2025, and many of us are looking for new ways to improve our health, both physically and mentally. With various trends gaining momentum each year, they can keep things interesting and motivate us to be an even better version of ourselves in creative ways.

Apple Fitness+ is in the spirit of things, as they are starting off the new year by offering the biggest lineup of programming to date. All of this content is now available, and you can access it on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. It is also encouraged to use your Apple Watch if you want to keep track of progress and essential metrics.

One of their predicted biggest hits is their progressive strength program, which is designed so users of all levels can get stronger through 12 30-minute workouts spread out over three weeks. They also recognized the growing popularity of pickleball and created a program for anyone looking to improve their skills. The Strength, Endurance, and Agility for Pickleball program features champion Catherine Parenteau and includes exercises to help with overall performance.

Beyond fitness, Apple Fitness+ has launched its Yoga Peak Poses and Introduction to Breath Meditation programs to help users pursue their mindfulness goals. The yoga sessions help with developing the skills to hold certain poses, and the meditation program consists of five 10-minute meditations that can help with managing stress and improving energy levels.

Overall, Apple Fitness+ is tapping into the fitness themes of 2025 and providing guidance and structure on how to look and feel like your best self every day.