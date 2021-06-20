  1. Fitness
Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker Price SLASHED for Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is finally here and with comes your best chance to save big this year with amazing Prime Day deals on everything from smart home appliances to wearables. Today only, Amazon has discounted its Amazon Halo Band, and you can save $30. It’s down to a stunning $70, a dramatic 30% drop from its regular price of $100. If you’ve been looking for a chance to track your fitness, health, and sleep, this could be it.

The Amazon Halo Band’s tagline, “More than a band — a membership” speaks volumes, as this health band gives wearers access to Amazon Halo, Amazon’s health and wellness membership that connects you with a new online world of betterment. If you’re looking to not only step up your steps but gain access to new health and wellness insights, the Amazon Halo Band could be for you.

At its base, the Amazon Halo Band is a solid and affordable health and fitness tracker that can track your steps, as well as monitor your heart rate, as well as your sleep. But once you join Halo Band ($4 per month, after your first six months, which are free with purchase), you gain access to an entire world of workouts, and much more. For instance, you can monitor your body composition and fat percentage, a far more accurate measure of health than BMI. For sleep tracking, membership will allow you to monitor things like your sleep stages, and sleep temperature, and give you an overall sleep score. There’s even something called “tone analysis” that monitors how you speak and lets you know how you sound to others. And of course, it works with Alexa.

If you’re looking for a health band that’s going to help you move, and not just monitor what you’re already doing, the Amazon Halo Band has you covered. Membership gives you access to countless workouts from some of the best-known providers. You can join Halle Berry’s rē•spin, or check out other programs from Orange Theory, Weight Watchers, Headspace, Lifesum, and many more. Whatever your fitness goals, Amazon Halo Band is here for you.

We’ve never been so informed about our health and wellness and the Amazon Halo Band can bring you that knowledge, personally, whenever you wish. With amazon health and fitness tracking, as well as membership in an entire world of wellness, the Amazon Halo Band is your partner in health, and today you can save $30. Just for Prime Day, the Amazon Halo Band is down to $70, a 30% discount from its regular price of $100. It’s Prime Day, not “cheat day,” so don’t miss out!

