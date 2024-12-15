The truth about 10% body fat: What you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is body fat percentage? Is 10% body fat considered healthy? What happens if you have too much body fat? Tips for getting down to 10% body fat Frequently asked questions

Cutting fat can be tricky, especially when you’re near the end. The last few pounds of fat are the most stubborn, and if you’re trying to maintain muscle at the same time, it can be difficult to tell how much of your weight is fat or muscle. That’s why body fat percentages are so useful.

Although it’s difficult to measure, knowing your body fat percentage can help you set and track better goals. If you have 20% body fat, you might set a goal of getting down to 15%, and once you reach 15%, you can try to get down to 10% body fat.

Is 10% body fat actually realistic or healthy? How long will it take you to reach it? How can you get to 10% body fat faster? In this article, we’ll answer all of those questions and more, so let’s get started!

What is body fat percentage?

Body fat percentage describes the proportion of fat in a person’s body compared to their total body weight. It includes both essential fat, which is necessary for vital functions like hormone regulation and organ protection, and stored fat, which provides energy reserves.

Unlike body mass index (BMI), which only considers height and weight, body fat percentage gives a more accurate picture of body composition. Healthy ranges vary depending on your age and gender, and athletes typically have lower percentages. Measuring methods include calipers, bioelectrical impedance, and DEXA scans, which help monitor health, fitness progress, and the risk of chronic diseases.

Is 10% body fat considered healthy?

The scientific tools to study body fat percentages were only recently developed, so recommendations are varied. Some sources suggest men “should aim for 11% to 21% body fat,” while others suggest a wider range like 8% to 25%.

10% body fat is a very low percentage; the average body fat percentage is 20% to 30%. A number as low as 10% is very healthy, but anything in the 10% to 20% range would usually be considered a good number.

What happens if you have too much body fat?

Excess body fat can be a significant health risk. It can increase your risk for heart disease, diabetes, cancer, COVID complications, and more.

However, you don’t need to get down to 10% body fat to reduce these risks. Between 20% and 30% body fat is still healthy. Having a body fat percentage of 10% might increase your health further, but 20% is certainly not “too much body fat.”

Tips for getting down to 10% body fat

Watch what you eat

One of the most important parts of reducing body fat is consuming fewer calories. Eating well will always help you lose weight, but with the specific goal of lowering your body fat percentage, you might need a more targeted strategy. To get down to 10%, you need to burn more calories than you eat on a daily basis. If you want a structured diet, you can try something like the keto diet, which causes your body to burn its fat reserves.

Do both cardio and strength training

Cardio exercises burn calories more rapidly, but strength training increases muscle mass. Changing your body fat percentage involves doing both — reducing your fat weight and increasing your non-fat weight. Instead of looking at cardio vs strength training as if you have to choose one or the other, try a balanced routine that includes both.

Eat healthy fats

It might sound counterintuitive, but even on a low-fat diet or when you’re trying to reduce fats, you need to consume enough healthy fats. Fat is a key part of your diet that supports hormone levels and nutrient absorption, and foods like olive oil, avocadoes, fish, and nuts can supply the required nutrients.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

In addition to eating and exercising well, you should try to stay healthy in the other areas of your life. For example, when people don’t sleep well, they usually struggle to lose weight, partially because they have less energy and willpower. Avoid screens for an hour before bed to help you get to sleep, avoid smoking and excessive drinking, and make sure you’re drinking enough water.

Stay consistent

Changing the fat content of your body won’t be a quick or easy process. Don’t get discouraged or give up. Following one or two of these tips, imperfectly, for a year will have more impact than following all of them exactly for a few weeks. Choose one thing to change, make it a solid habit, and then stack another thing on top of it to make your journey more sustainable.

Frequently asked questions

Is 10% body fat too skinny?

10% body fat is near or past the bottom of many recommended ranges. For some people, it may be healthier and more achievable to aim for 15%, and even 20% is healthy.

How long does it take to lose 10% of body fat?

That depends a lot on the individual — where you start from, what your lifestyle looks like, and so on. However, it will probably take at least six months and, more likely, a year for some.

What does a 10% body fat person look like?

A person with 10% body fat typically has a lean and athletic build. However, fat distribution looks different on everyone. If you have a lot of muscle mass, you would look especially fit at 10% body fat.