 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Twillory is putting hot and uncomfortable suits in the past

Get the most breathable and flexible suit on the market

By
Twillory Air Bomber
Twillory

Wearing a suit does a lot for a man. It gives you a feeling of confidence, a way to elevate your attire from everyday wear to something with class, elegance, and an air of sophistication. There is also the way others view you. When you are more confident and you project that confidence to others, they see you in a more confident light. They believe in you. They follow you. They treat you with reverence and importance. Of course, there are downsides to the suit. It is typically less comfortable as it doesn’t move very well. And it is not the most breathable. That is, until Twillory showed up with a new idea that is looking to put both of those problems in the past. The Twillory Air Suit is likely the most comfortable, breathable, and moveable suit on the market. And it still looks fantastic.

The airiest of airy suits

Twillory Air Suit Pants
Twillory

Everybody loves to wear sports clothing. It is breathable, moisture-wicking, and designed to move with you no matter what you do. Twillory took that idea and cut it in the same way a suit is cut, combining the best of both worlds to bring a suit to market that will put the rest to shame in the comfort department. If you hold it up to the light, you can actually see light coming through from the other side. Once it is on, it looks solid and elegant. It won’t be the go-to for the board room, as the texture gives it a more casual appearance, but it is going to be perfect for the day-to-day. It also will be your best friend if you travel often. The machine washable and non-iron features make this the most travelable suit you will own. Twillory also offers this fabric in bomber jackets and shorts.

Recommended Videos
Specs
Performance Fabric: 85% Polyamide / 15% Spandex
360° Airflow Fabric
Machine Washable – For Best Results, Dry Flat!
Dynamic 4-way Stretch
Non-Iron
Zippered Internal Pocket
Hyper-breathable
Double-vented
Proprietary 3D Shoulder Pads

Twillory Air Collection

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Street fashion decoded: A breakdown of the styles you need to know
Clock out for the height of street fashion
Man in brown jacket sitting in nature

We spend a lot of time on the subject of how to dress — wearing the best suits and getting them to fit the right way, making a great first impression by having the highest-quality garments and the best grooming products. But one thing we don't always talk about is taking who you are inside and letting it shine through. Sure, almost every piece of style advice we give here carries with it an element of personal messaging. But there is one way that you can do that without having to overthink it. You can embrace street fashion.

Sneakerheads. Surfers. Skaters. Ballers. There are so many versions of street fashion, or streetwear, depending on how you want to refer to it, that it can get hard to keep them straight. But the crux is that this is defined as anything worn by people in a casual setting, usually representing a subculture they belong to, be it punk rock, hip-hop, skaters and surfers, or athletics. Typically, those who embrace this clothing category are younger (in their 20s) and live in urban areas more than rural ones. But now that social media has taken off, these looks and these subcultures are reaching every corner of the globe.

Read more
Newest CAT collaboration collection sells out in first week
It was extremely popular and took no time to sellout
CAT x ASSC feature

CAT is as tough as you are. CAT has something for you, whether you are on a construction site, keeping the streets safe, or doing any other hard work vocation. They are the pinnacle of workwear and combine movability with durability while also never sacrificing what looks excellent as well. Then, some collaborations stand above the rest. Most recently, they collaborated with an MLS star to create a great-looking functional collection. However, the latest collaboration from CAT dropped on December 14th and may be the most popular yet, as it sold out in under a week. While the love for a short-run limited edition keeps these happening regularly, we can't lie and say we wish this one had gone on a little longer. We weren't quick enough, but for CAT x ASSC, it is a good problem to have.
Gone in a heartbeat

What made the collaboration so intriguing is the partly the other half of the creative collective. Anti Social Social Club began just under a decade ago when the founder, Neek Lurk (Andrew Buenaflor), used the creative aspect of the brand as an emotional outlet for his depression. Launching it on Twitter and becoming a viral statement of support for emotional health, the brand blew up and has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Kanye West and BTS. They do a lot of collaborations, so it is no surprise that the combination of their streetwear aesthetics combined with CAT's workwear reputation caused this collection to fly off the shelves. We will have to keep our ears to the ground for more coming down the pipe.
CAT x ASSC

Read more
Draft Kings teams with NHL to bring the fans best friend for this season
dress the part during the game and beyond
Draft Kings x NHL shirt

The 2024/2025 NHL season is underway. And while the league looks a little different this season with the Arizona Coyotes' departure and the new Utah Hockey Club's arrival, fans' desire to support their team with attractive gear is more intense than ever. That is why Draft Kings put together a new collaboration with the league to bring a new line of fan gear perfect for this season. The Draft Kings x NHL collection arrived yesterday, with 32 teams and a whole new way to be a fan.
“With the hockey season currently underway and the Winter Classic only days away, we are excited to collaborate with the NHL to launch original, co-branded apparel items for all 32 teams that both fans of DraftKings and the NHL can enjoy,” said Megan Ryan, Vice President of Channel Marketing, DraftKings. “The collection harnesses the passion of hockey fans everywhere, giving them an opportunity to rep their favorite team in style.”

32 teams, 32 fanbases

Read more