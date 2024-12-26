Twillory is putting hot and uncomfortable suits in the past

Wearing a suit does a lot for a man. It gives you a feeling of confidence, a way to elevate your attire from everyday wear to something with class, elegance, and an air of sophistication. There is also the way others view you. When you are more confident and you project that confidence to others, they see you in a more confident light. They believe in you. They follow you. They treat you with reverence and importance. Of course, there are downsides to the suit. It is typically less comfortable as it doesn’t move very well. And it is not the most breathable. That is, until Twillory showed up with a new idea that is looking to put both of those problems in the past. The Twillory Air Suit is likely the most comfortable, breathable, and moveable suit on the market. And it still looks fantastic.

The airiest of airy suits

Everybody loves to wear sports clothing. It is breathable, moisture-wicking, and designed to move with you no matter what you do. Twillory took that idea and cut it in the same way a suit is cut, combining the best of both worlds to bring a suit to market that will put the rest to shame in the comfort department. If you hold it up to the light, you can actually see light coming through from the other side. Once it is on, it looks solid and elegant. It won’t be the go-to for the board room, as the texture gives it a more casual appearance, but it is going to be perfect for the day-to-day. It also will be your best friend if you travel often. The machine washable and non-iron features make this the most travelable suit you will own. Twillory also offers this fabric in bomber jackets and shorts.

Specs Performance Fabric: 85% Polyamide / 15% Spandex 360° Airflow Fabric Machine Washable – For Best Results, Dry Flat! Dynamic 4-way Stretch Non-Iron Zippered Internal Pocket Hyper-breathable Double-vented Proprietary 3D Shoulder Pads

Twillory Air Collection