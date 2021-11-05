Travis Scott and Nike Collab Will Finally Drop Next Month

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hot off an energetic Rolling Loud performance and rollicking crowd hype for the Houston Astros at game six of the World Series, Travis Scott kicked off Astroweek with the announced release a new Nike collaboration.

Months after a March tease hinted at the project during this year’s Air Max Day celebrations, Scott and the sneaker company finally made public two new collaborative Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1’s: Saturn Gold and Baroque Brown.

The new kicks come in two colorways, Lemon Drop-Wheat-Chile Red on the Baroque Browns and a more monochrome Tea Tree Mist-Tent on the Saturn Golds. Setting off the Saturn’s uniform golds is a turquoise-bordered Cactus Jack (Scott’s label) logo on the tongue, with a cream version upon tan on the Baroque Brown. Each shoe pair also features a distinct backward Nike swoosh on the sides that bookends a drawstring Gillie lacing system. Custom nubuck (buffed leather) and mesh-patterned overlays makeup the Air Max 1’s upper.

Inspired by Nike’s almost-forgotten 1998 ACG Pocket Knife hiking shoe, the Air Max 1’s hark back to the 1990s utilitarian classic.

“It’s a juxtaposition fitting of Cact.US Corp’s work — that of entering a new space as your old self and emerging with a utopian state of mind,” Nike noted in the new training shoes’ product descriptions.

In keeping with an old school tradition in the new world, vintage pennants decorate the back of both Saturn Golds and Baroque Browns, one side claiming Nike and the other, Cactus Jack. Inside the footwear, insoles also shown off the two brands, with the left sneaker carrying the crossed Cactus Jack label detail and the right showing off the classic Nike Air decal.

While the sneaker world saw the rise of collectible kicks from Air Jordans in the 1980s through the 2010s, it seems that rappers are the new athletes of the sneaker world. Names like Kanye West and Pharrell stand as the paradigm shifters and now, there arguably isn’t a bigger shoe draw than Scott.

From Air Force 1s to Air Jordan VIs, Scott’s put his spin on various Nike silhouettes since 2017. The first Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 hit shelves in May 2019 with a new version, the Jordan 1 Low, arriving just two months later. This summer, the Jordan 1 collabs continued when the rapper tapped Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver two Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 iterations. And come December, the Air Max 1’s will be available for the general public.

The “Travis Scott Air Max 1 Saturn Gold” and “Travis Scott Air Max 1 Baroque Brown” are due for a national release Dec. 16 with a suggested $160 retail price. The “Baroque Brown” makeup will also drop a kids’ ($85) and toddler ($70) product.

