Stone Island sale: Up to 40% off jackets, shirts, and pants

Stone Island is an awesome brand to purchase if you want to combine streetwear and fashion into one. All of their unique pieces of apparel are stylish and easy to wear all year long. Right now, Bloomingdales is having a sale on select Stone Island apparel that you should add to your wardrobe.

You can get up to 40% off jackets, shirts, sweaters and pants that are all great for the upcoming spring months. Click the button below to start browsing the 18 items that are currently on sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Stone Island sale

Looking to up your pants game this year? Shop the best pants for men to buy in 2024 during the Stone Island sale. Pick from the Skinny Fit Utility Pants for $364, the Pantalone Loose Fit Corduroy Cargo Pants for $389 or the Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Cargo Pants for $396. Be sure to read our guide on how pants should fit to make sure you are styling these items correctly. Match any of these pants with tops such as the Melange Wool Sweater for $396, the Slim Fit Polo for $138, the Maglia Wool Sweater for $464, the Felpa Long Sleeve Quarter Button Shirt for $350 or the Regular Fit Overshirt for $406. The best part about Stone Island apparel is that it can be worn for just about any occasion and can be dressed up or dressed down with the right accessories and footwear.

All of these casual styles for men will keep you looking cool while staying warm. Shop jacket options including the Felpa Long Sleeve Zip Front Jacket for $525, the Giubotto Jacket for $688, the Light Outerwear Jacket for $558, the Giubotto Vera Piuma Jacket for $846 and the Hooded Jacket for $931. All of these jackets offer a rugged and stylish look that are different from other popular winter coats out there.

Right now is the best time to save some money on Stone Island apparel. Head to Bloomingdales to get up to 40% off select jackets, shirts, pants and more. No matter what you buy at a discounted price, you’ll be upgrading your closet with more current and sought-after styles. Happy shopping!

Editors' Recommendations