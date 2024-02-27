 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Stone Island sale: Up to 40% off jackets, shirts, and pants

Victoria Garcia
By
A man wearing the Stone Island Giubotto Vera Piuma Jacket.
Stone Island

Stone Island is an awesome brand to purchase if you want to combine streetwear and fashion into one. All of their unique pieces of apparel are stylish and easy to wear all year long. Right now, Bloomingdales is having a sale on select Stone Island apparel that you should add to your wardrobe.

You can get up to 40% off jackets, shirts, sweaters and pants that are all great for the upcoming spring months. Click the button below to start browsing the 18 items that are currently on sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Stone Island sale

Looking to up your pants game this year? Shop the best pants for men to buy in 2024 during the Stone Island sale. Pick from the Skinny Fit Utility Pants for $364, the Pantalone Loose Fit Corduroy Cargo Pants for $389 or the Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Cargo Pants for $396. Be sure to read our guide on how pants should fit to make sure you are styling these items correctly. Match any of these pants with tops such as the Melange Wool Sweater for $396, the Slim Fit Polo for $138, the Maglia Wool Sweater for $464, the Felpa Long Sleeve Quarter Button Shirt for $350 or the Regular Fit Overshirt for $406. The best part about Stone Island apparel is that it can be worn for just about any occasion and can be dressed up or dressed down with the right accessories and footwear.

Related

All of these casual styles for men will keep you looking cool while staying warm. Shop jacket options including the Felpa Long Sleeve Zip Front Jacket for $525, the Giubotto Jacket for $688, the Light Outerwear Jacket for $558, the Giubotto Vera Piuma Jacket for $846 and the Hooded Jacket for $931. All of these jackets offer a rugged and stylish look that are different from other popular winter coats out there.

Right now is the best time to save some money on Stone Island apparel. Head to Bloomingdales to get up to 40% off select jackets, shirts, pants and more. No matter what you buy at a discounted price, you’ll be upgrading your closet with more current and sought-after styles. Happy shopping!

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Tom Ford sale: Save on colognes, clothing, and more
Someone spraying a Tom Ford cologne on themselves.

Make sure your credit card is handy, because here is a deal that you are not going to want to miss. Right now, you can get serious discounts on Tom Ford accessories, apparel, cologne, footwear and more on Gilt. All of these amazing and luxurious products are available with discounts that you don't see everyday. Click the button below to start browsing. Not sure what to buy? Read about our top picks below.

What you should buy during the Tom Ford sale
In case you haven't heard, Tom Ford has some of the best designer cologne available for men. Here is a complete guide to Tom Ford cologne, but be sure to check out which scents are on sale. Shop the Noir EDP for $170, the Beau De Jour EDP Spray for $130, the Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for $140 or the Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum Spray for $150. Looking for boxers and briefs? This sale is perfect for you. You can purchase boxers for $56 and a two-pack of boxer briefs for $82 in colors such as white, black and gray.

Read more
REI just discounted 600+ jackets and fleeces — from $30
Patagonia

Now is your chance to score a warm, comfortable and versatile jacket on sale at REI. They have discounted over 600 jackets from brands such as Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, The North Face, Arc'teryx and more. You will find jackets and coats as low as $30 that are all great for the winter months and beyond.

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers, this is a great sale for you, with jackets that will serve just about every purpose. Don't wait to start shopping as we aren't sure how long this sale will last. Click the button below to start browsing select styles.

Read more
Sunglasses sale: Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Versace, and More
Ray ban reloaded clubmaster

If there is one accessory that has always been a fashion staple, it is a pair of sunglasses. No matter your style, sunglasses have a way of evoking a certain look and feel. You can stick to a classic look with subdued shapes and colors or go a little more dramatic with unique hues and out of the ordinary shapes. But it is safe to say that any choice is a good one when it comes to sunglasses.

Right now, Gilt is having a huge sunglasses sale where you can grab major discounts off brands such as Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Burberry, Prada, Ferragamo and more. You'll find more classic and refined styles in metal and acetate constructions or more elusive sunglasses with bright lenses. Click the button below to start browsing and add a new pair of sunglasses to your wardrobe.

Read more