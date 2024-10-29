Take a look at this artistic Seiko project

Since 1881, Seiko has been pushing Japanese watchmaking to new heights, becoming one of the best loved brands. Now, Seiko has unveiled a luxury-centered project that captures various elements of Japanese culture, from architecture to seasonal time.

As a result, the ground floor of Wako House has been redesigned into an artistic space with a variety of art pieces.

And to provide more insight into the Japanese culture, this project features an inspirational film titled ‘The Gift of Time.’

It basically captures various aspects of time and how it impacts our lives. The film features professionals in different fields who explain their viewpoints on time. The first individual is Sunichi Tonkura, a composer and commissioner of agency for cultural affairs.

He explains that while technological advancements have reduced the time spent on a task, nature has been the same for thousands of years, and it is in harmony with time. Sunichi Tonkura says entrusting yourself to time is better than racing against time.

Shinji Hattori, the CEO of Seiko Group, backed Sunichi’s claims by stating, ” In Japan, time and nature coexist in harmony.”

As the grandson of the founder of the Seiko Group, Shinji Hattori breaks down the evolution of time from the 19th century to the 20th century. Japanese time in the 18th century was tracked through the passing seasons, so Hattori was quite intrigued with new ways of measuring time. Later, his newfound discoveries were shared in Japan through the Seiko Group.

This started with the construction of a clock tower in Ginza in 1894, which has been repurposed into the Wako store. From another perspective, this project highlights a full circle of events and the evolution of time.