Salomon’s newest archival revival is anything but understated

Footwear brand Salomon is no stranger to the concept of reviving archival designs. While many brands are jumping on board with the idea of bringing back older sneakers, Salomon has managed to do so successfully by recreating them with a modern lens. In their newest release, Salomon is taking a look at another older design to create an exciting new design. With the use of bright colorways and mixed materials, the new Salomon is nothing like its predecessor. Fusing the idea of modern and retro details, the new Salomon sneaker is everything you need for a bold, statement moment. Featuring some of Salomon’s most iconic technical features, this new shoe is everything you need to add a splash to your wardrobe.

Reintroducing the Salomon XT-Whisper

Based on Salomon’s 2000 XT-Whisper, the brand’s redesigned sneaker offers many technical features not seen in the first release. For their first release, the XT-Whisper was only available as a women’s trail shoe. Now, the brand has rereleased the design in a unisex design that comes with a bright green colorway. This sneaker’s upper has been crafted with a textured and wavy material for an extra edge. Salomon’s Quicklace technology allows secure and easy access to the shoe. Inside the sneaker is the brand’s OrthoLite die-cut sockliner, which cradles the foot and provides extra support and cushion. Chevron lugs and Mud Contragrip complete the outside of the design with deep traction that focuses on keeping you stable, no matter where you step. Available via Salomon’s web store for $140, this sneaker is the perfect blend of bold retro design with the comfortable modern footwear technology you need.

