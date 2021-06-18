  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Cop These Super Cheap Ray-Ban Aviators Before They’re Gone

By
A pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators on a white background.

Ray-Bans do not go on sale, period. And they don’t have to, since every celebrity ever has been photographed wearing them. So when we saw the Rb3543 Chromance Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses for $40 cheaper than they should be, we did a full-on spit take. Just in time for summer, one of the company’s iconic styles is now cheaper than ever, and you should mash your keyboard’s buttons until you receive the confirmation email saying they’ve shipped to your front door. Don’t wait.

You know the Aviator silhouette. Born in the 1930s for U.S. Air Force pilots and their need for sun-protection while exposed to the rarified air of high altitude, the company was literally founded on the style. They’ve been a mainstay ever since. True, Ray-Ban’s other frames have become icons in their own right, from the Wayfarer in Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer” to the Clubmaster and many others. But nothing beats the original, which is why everyone from Tom Cruise circa “Top Gun” to Joe Biden circa Euro Trip 2021 can be seen sporting them. You’d be a fool to not add your name alongside that storied list.

Related Guides

Peep that little “P” by the Ray-Ban etching on the glasses’ left lens. It stands for polarized, which is a step-up feature from the company’s regular lineup. Polarized glasses may do crazy things to your iPhone screen, but they are the only way to cut through the glare during this year’s hottest months. Spending a day at the beach? The pool? You could be next to a stagnant swamp, and their composition would reduce eye strain as well as improve contrast so you can pick out every snake out to get you. Once you’ve had a pair of polarized glasses, plain lenses will never satisfy.

These Aviators also feature the classic mirror finish. Whether or not you’re a state trooper is moot, and your feelings toward that forest fire bear are irrelevant. The mirror finish accompanies the Aviator style like vanilla ice cream melts atop hot apple pie. These lenses are a must-have for keeping your thoughts (and attentions) to yourself, and they’re the perfect companion for the discreet man.

Like all Ray-Bans, these Aviators are crafted in Italy, and they carry the company’s well-established reputation for quality. But you don’t need us to tell you that. If you’ve ever worn a pair, you know, and if that cheap pair of gas-station sunnies are on their last legs, it’s time to step up to the big leagues this summer. Many companies try to pass their second-rate shades off as the originals, mimicking geometry and maybe coming up with a new name for “polarized.” But ain’t nothing like the real thing, and with this Amazon deal, you can find out for yourself.

More Prime Day Sunglasses Deals

Belk Sunglasses

Up to 80% off
Belk offers steep discounts on select sunnies such as the Ray-Ban Flash Round Aviator 55mm sunglasses.
Buy Now

Sunglass Hut Sale

Up to 50% off
Shielding your vision from the blinding lights in style has never been this wallet-friendly as Sunglass Hut is offering up to 50% off on select styles.
Buy Now

SALT Mundro 54mm Flat Top Polarized Sunglasses

$176 $440
These classic sunglasses from SALT offer UV protection while staying in style and with its flat-top frames and polarized CR-39 lenses.
Buy at Nordstrom

Oakley Men's Oo9236 Valve Sunglasses

$122 $166
Go out in style with Oakley's Men's Valve Sunglasses, which come in prescription-ready lenses and lightweight, durable frames to guarantee maximum comfort for all-day use.
Buy at Amazon

Ray-Ban Justin Classic Sunglasses

$132 $167
Ray-Ban's Justin sunglasses are designed for enhanced clarity vision while offering eye strain protection without staying out of style.
Buy at Amazon

Versace Men's VE2174 Sunglasses

$155 $285
Stay in the latest fashion trend with these luxurious Versace VE2174 Sunglasses to make everyone's heads turn in awe.
Buy at Amazon

Farfetch Sunglasses

Up to 50% off
The online retailer is offering up to 50% off select styles from high fashion brands like Salvatore Ferragamo.
Buy Now

Tom Ford Mens Henri Tortoise UV Protection Round Sunglasses

$150 $218
Tom Ford's round sunglasses offer UV protection, preventing eye damage so you can relax and engage in outdoor activities under the sun.
Buy at Walmart

Calvin Klein Navy Cat Eye Sunglasses

$35 $145
With the frames manufactured from acetate, this durable, street-style eyewear is soft to the touch and goes well with a casual outfit.
Buy at Walmart

Sunglass Hut Sunglasses

Up to 50% off
Sunglass Hut is offering select frames for 50% off, including designer brands.
Buy Now

Costa Del Mar Reefton Blue Mirror 580P Rectangular Sunglasses

$154 $259
Costa Del Mar's scratch-resistant sunglasses highlights superior clarity while protecting your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays.
Buy at Amazon

Asos Sunglasses

Up to 50% off
Score up to 60% off on select trendy styles from Vans and more.
Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Champion Clothing Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

best prime day champion deals sale

Best Prime Day Sneaker Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

best prime day sneakers sales adidas feature

Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

best prime day watch deals alpina

The Best Men’s Dress Shoes for Any Business Casual or Formal Fit

best mens dress shoes everything you need to know about 2021

The 12 Best Golf Gifts for Dad for Father’s Day 2021

Golf Gifts for Dad Fathers Day

Beat the Heat With the Ultimate Beach Trip Packing List

Friends relaxing at the beach

What is EDC? A Beginner’s Guide to Everyday Carry

What is EDC Everyday Carry

The 52 Best Gifts for Men in 2021 and Beyond

best gifts for men yeti backpacks

The 18 Best Men’s Athleisure Brands To Buy in 2021

rhone athleisure

How to Find the Best Cooling Fabrics to Wear this Summer

North Face

Clove Shoes Wants to Show Nurses in a New Light

brands giving back clove shoes frontline healthcare workers

The Best Citizen Watches for Father’s Day 2021

best citizen watches watch

The 11 Best Chino Shorts You Need for Your Summer Style Upgrade

best chino shorts 2021