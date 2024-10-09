 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Here’s what to know about that $100K Trump watch

Here are the watches in the Official Trump Watch Collection

By
Trump Victory Turbillion
The new Trump Trubillion, which retails at $100,000 Get Trump Watches / Get Trump Watches

Plenty of celebrities and public figures have lent their name to watch collections over the years — the latest one? Donald Trump. Trump has just introduced a new line of watches, known as the ‘Official Trump Watch Collection.’ The most expensive timepiece in this collection costs $100,000, while the cheapest piece retails at $499.

For starters, the $100,000 timepiece comes with an 18k gold casing, complemented with a stylish bezel that’s fitted with 122 diamonds. Apart from that, the watch also features a tourbillion for a more modern finish.

Recommended Videos

It’s worthwhile to note that the high-end tourbillion watch is available in different dial options; a yellow dial, a rose dial, and a black dial. In terms of design, this timepiece has a certain gold styling, which is associated with Donald Trump. 147 pieces of the $100,000 watch, the Trump Victory Turbillion, will be rolled out into the market, and every piece will be numbered.

Moreover, the most affordable model, ‘Fight Fight Fight,’ is available in both a silver casing and gold casing. While the gold and silver casing creates a distinction between the main options, the cheapest Trump watch also comes with a deep red dial and black dial.

The affordable 'Fight Fight' piece from the Trump Watch Collection
Get Trump Watches / Get Trump Watches

This collection of watches is not the first line of lavish products that have been launched by Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he launched a line of sneakers, featuring a pair of kicks with gold hues, popularly known as ‘Never Surrender’ sneakers. Besides that, he also unveiled around 100 silver coins with his face.

The company behind the ‘Official Trump Watch Collection’ has a paid license agreement with the Republican candidate, which allows the entity to redistribute watches using Trump’s name.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
What you need to know about conditioning leather boots
Keep your leather boots looking great with these tips
Leather boots sitting on a tree root

Men are hard workers. We're explorers. We like to run off the beaten path to find the most challenging corners of the Earth and conquer them. Of course, we can only do that if we have the right gear. Whether we're talking about the right pocket knife or the best pants for the trail, what we take with us on the trail is vital to our success. And maybe the most vital thing we take with us just may be the thing that takes us.

Our leather boots. The right pair of boots can make or break any adventure to the furthest reaches of the known wilderness. Or they can make or break your delicate little toes on the job site. And if you want them to take care of you, it is important you take care of them by learning the right way to condition leather boots.
Choosing the right leather boots

Read more
There’s a new moody option for fans of Audemars Piguet’s Code 11.59 watch
Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph debuts
look at Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Chronograph

Although the Code 11.59 collection from Audemars Piguet is lengthy and full of sleek options, the brand is adding a new piece to keep under your radar. Their latest release, dubbed Shades of Grey, is exactly what you would expect from a monochrome grey watch. With plenty of details to mesmerize the wearer, the new Code 11.59 timepiece is a modern iteration that brings style more subtly. A refresh of an existing Code 11.59 watch, the Shades of Grey is made to give wearers a darker and moodier feel to their wrist, making it a more versatile piece you can wear in daily situations. The open-worked dial and craftsmanship details make this Code 11.59 watch a stunning successor to the series. 
Audemars Piguet’s gray moment

The Shades of Grey watch is similar to previous Code 11.59 pieces, except for a new colorway. Like its predecessors, this piece comes in a 41mm size with a 13.8mm thickness. Sporting an octagonal middle case, the case comes in a black ceramic with a satin-brushed finish. Surrounding the dial is an extra-thin 18-carat white gold bezel, double-curved sapphire crystal, hollowed lugs, white gold pushers, and a white gold crown. The dark grey rubber-coated textured strap with an 18-carat clasp and a black ceramic grip on top of the crown give the watch its casual look that’s perfect for day-to-day activities.  

Read more
Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date is a limited edition watch with a gorgeous dial
All about the Frederique Constant Classic Moonphase Date
green malachite dial on new Frederique Constant watch

Although it seems as if there are no more firsts for Frederique Constant when it comes to their watch designs, they still manage to innovate and create new pieces that will entice any collector. In their newest Classic Moonphase Date watch, Frederique Constant utilizes a new resource to create a refreshing new dial color. An update to their previous Classic Moonphase Date manufacture, this iteration comes with a mixture of high-quality and luxury materials that set it apart from its predecessors. While the concept isn’t new, this new release is a special limited piece that will only see a few pieces sold. There’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show, but the in-house caliber is a show-stopper on its own. For anyone looking for a traditional dress watch, the newest Classic Moonphase Date deserves a spot. 
Introducing the new green malachite dial

There are plenty of details to marvel at when it comes to a Frederique Constant Moonphase Date Manufacture, but there’s no doubt that the green dial steals the show. Housed in a 40mm polished, three-part 18k white-gold case, the watch comes fitted with a green malachite dial with streaks of black and light green throughout. With a size of 40mm, this timepiece also contains an anti-reflective convex sapphire crystal.  The green malachite dial contains a moonphase and pointer date sub-dial which sits on the 6 o’clock mark. In contrast to the natural green stones are silver-applied indices and alpha hour/minute hands. 

Read more