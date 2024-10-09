Here are the watches in the Official Trump Watch Collection

Plenty of celebrities and public figures have lent their name to watch collections over the years — the latest one? Donald Trump. Trump has just introduced a new line of watches, known as the ‘Official Trump Watch Collection.’ The most expensive timepiece in this collection costs $100,000, while the cheapest piece retails at $499.

For starters, the $100,000 timepiece comes with an 18k gold casing, complemented with a stylish bezel that’s fitted with 122 diamonds. Apart from that, the watch also features a tourbillion for a more modern finish.

Recommended Videos

It’s worthwhile to note that the high-end tourbillion watch is available in different dial options; a yellow dial, a rose dial, and a black dial. In terms of design, this timepiece has a certain gold styling, which is associated with Donald Trump. 147 pieces of the $100,000 watch, the Trump Victory Turbillion, will be rolled out into the market, and every piece will be numbered.

Moreover, the most affordable model, ‘Fight Fight Fight,’ is available in both a silver casing and gold casing. While the gold and silver casing creates a distinction between the main options, the cheapest Trump watch also comes with a deep red dial and black dial.

This collection of watches is not the first line of lavish products that have been launched by Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he launched a line of sneakers, featuring a pair of kicks with gold hues, popularly known as ‘Never Surrender’ sneakers. Besides that, he also unveiled around 100 silver coins with his face.

The company behind the ‘Official Trump Watch Collection’ has a paid license agreement with the Republican candidate, which allows the entity to redistribute watches using Trump’s name.