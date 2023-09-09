 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Oakley, Patrick Mahomes collab aims to push boundaries for youth sports

Two pairs of sporty sunnies inspired by a Super Bowl MVP

Mark McKee
By
Oakley Sunglasses
Courtesy of Oakley / Oakley

Some athletes show up in their sport, and it is never the same. Ken Griffey Jr. played the game of baseball in a way that captured the imagination of every kid in America, eventually becoming your favorite player’s favorite player. Michael Jordan is still seen today as the greatest player ever to pick up a basketball (with some Lebron James contentions). Patrick Mahomes has become the new blood of the NFL, taking the game by storm, doing the impossible, and achieving the unimaginable. Like the athletes before him, he has a plethora of sponsorship deals, and his newest partnership with Oakley takes its next step with the drop of his new sunglasses, the BXTR and Resistor.

Corey Hill, Vice President and Head of Oakley Global Sports Marketing, speaks out about the newest drop from Mahomes. “Our athletes are the driving force behind our brand’s constant evolution in innovation and design,” says Hill. “Working with Patrick Mahomes on his new Signature Series was impressive as always, as his values align seamlessly with Oakley’s vision of inspiring and delivering the unexpected. Together, we aim to not only elevate performance and style but to ignite the spirit and encourage positive change.”

Patrick Mahomes in Oakleys with a group
Courtesy of Oakley / Oakley

Moving the game forward

It is more than selling sunglasses. That is easy. The mission of Oakley is to do what seems so difficult in sports. They want to “Move the Game Forward.” Sports fans are exceedingly dedicated to the games they love, and that means change is difficult to come by. Mahomes and Oakley are dedicated to breaking through the resistance and improving the game for the players of the future. The new sunglasses drop is accompanied by a promotional video featuring the Kansas City quarterback with some of the game’s young future fanatics.

Related
Oakley | Patrick Mahomes | Move The Game Forward

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Oakley on an inspiring campaign and Signature Series collection ahead of this season’s kick-off,” Patrick Mahomes commented. “My commitment to moving the game forward aligns perfectly with Oakley’s mission to push boundaries and create innovative products, all while inspiring the next generation. I feel honored to be part of Team Oakley, where I can continue motivating the future of the game.”

Recommended Videos

The BXTR sports a tan and cool gray colorway throughout the frame and features a Bronze-Base Prizm Tungsten Iridium Lens engineered to enhance color and contrast to see more detail. The Resister shows Mahomes and Oakley’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth athletes and is also engineered to enhance color and contrast to see more detail. The second iteration of their youth style also displays a prominent matte redline color on the stems with cool gray Unobtainium earsocks and iconic ‘Mahomes’ etched between the eyebrows. Getting yourself a new pair of shades for the coming season isn’t that hard when you can look great and help move the game forward.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Top notch greens trotters: The best men’s golf shoes
Look and play your best with these options for the course
Man swinging a golf club

Golf is one of the most popular ways for us men to get away from the world and relax. We have become accustomed to unwinding by playing the most frustrating game in the world. Despite how bad some of us are at keeping the ball on the fairway, we still find ourselves loving every minute. And of course, not only do we love the game, but we're starting to love the style that goes along with it. From golf polos to athletic pants, and even some of the best golf shoes on the market. Of course, we never miss an opportunity for a good round up, and these are the best men's golf shoes you can get your hands on right now.

Do you really need golf shoes?

Read more
New MoonSwatch from Omega and Swatch is inspired by tonight’s blue moon event – and you can’t buy it online
Google "Swatch store" if you want to buy one
Close up Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch

Everyone who knows watches knows about the MoonSwatch, the chronograph wristwatch collection from Swatch and Omega that has been seriously hard to find. Now they're back with another limited release that pays homage to tonight's blue moon: The "Mission to Neptune" MoonSwatch.

The MoonSwatches originally included 11 watches — all variations of the popular Omega Speedmaster watch, with a quartz movement, a fabric strap, and names that paid homage to celestial bodies — back when the collection debuted in early 2022. Since then, there have been more releases of these watches featuring the brand's Moonshine gold. And now it's Neptune's turn.

Read more
Get up to 50% off Nike gear in Labor Day sale including Nike Air and more
Nike gear, sneakers, worn on the sidewalk during an outing.

This content was produced in partnership with Nike.
When certain brands go on sale, like Nike, there's nothing else to do but pay attention and browse what's available. Why? Because otherwise, branded gear can be pricey and rarely goes on sale. Whether you're looking to get some gear from one of the best workout brands or want some of the best white sneakers to complement your latest outfit, Nike is an excellent place to go. Even better, for Labor Day, you can take advantage of extra discounts on clearance gear, and Nike is offering up to 50% off until September 4th. There are no promo codes or additional steps needed. Just head over and browse, and the price you see is what you get. Thanks to this promotion, various styles of Nike Air are over $60 off today. For example, the

running shoes are $109, discounted by $26, and down from $135 originally. Moreover, if you buy online, you can pick it up at a nearby store or have your new gear shipped to your doorstep.

Read more