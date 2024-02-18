Louboutin sale: Save big on men’s shoes and sneakers

Don’t let all the women in your life have all the fun when it comes to wearing Christian Louboutin shoes. You can also have that sought-after red bottom shoe detail that the brand is known for. Right now, Gilt is having a major sale on men’s footwear from this French brand that you are going to want to check out.

Pick from footwear styles such as sneakers, loafers and sandals that are available in muted color tones or more dramatic and fashionable options with spike details, logo embellishments and mixed materials. Click the button below to start shopping for your chance to score these luxurious shoes on sale.

What you should buy during the Christian Louboutin sale

Any loafer that you buy during this sale is a perfect example of how to dress for the Kentucky Derby. Loafers can either be dressed up or down and are available in a bunch of different color, material and shape options that will enhance any outfit you put on. Shop the the Dandy Chick Orlato Velvet Loafer for $642 or the Dandyrocks Velvet Loafer for $668 that are both great options to wear with a suit or for a more formal event. You’ll also find the Dandelion Leather Loafer for $720, the Marquees Patent Loafer for $765 or the AC Greggo Suede & Leather Loafer for $800 that features unique details.

It’s time to treat your feet to the seven types of shoes every man should own which includes fashionable and comfortable sneakers. If you are into more flashy sneakers options, browse the Louis Leather Sneaker for $800, the Astroloubi Leather and Suede Sneaker for $850 or the Lou Spikes Leather and Mesh Sneaker for $900 that all feature either spike or stud adornments that will help you stand out in the crowd. For those who want a more subtle sneaker option, you’ll find the Rantulow Canvas and Leather Sneaker for $790 or the Rantulow Suede Sneaker for $680.

Shop discounted Christian Louboutin sneakers on sale at Gilt before time runs out. These will all be great addition to your wardrobe whether you like to make a style statement or invest in high-end accessories.

