Longines reveals a retro 70th anniversary Conquest Collection watch

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Longines watches are renowned for their timeless elegance and technical excellence. Now, the brand is commemorating the 70th anniversary of its iconic Conquest collection with a remarkable tribute: the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve. This new timepiece pays homage to an iconic model from the late 1950s, echoing the brand’s rich history while infusing it with modern innovation.

The Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

The Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve stands as a testament to Longines’ pioneering spirit when it comes to watches for men. Inspired by the original model, this watch features a distinctive central power reserve indicator, a rarity in the world of horology. The power reserve is elegantly displayed on rotating discs at the center of the dial, offering a unique and poetic interpretation of the passage of time.

Recommended Videos

The Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve: Technical specifications

Crafted from stainless steel, this Longines watch boasts a round case with a diameter of 38.00 mm and a thickness of 12.30 mm, ensuring a perfect balance of sophistication and wearability. The scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, with an anti-reflective coating on both sides, protects the dial while providing excellent visibility. With a water resistance of up to 5 bar, this timepiece is as functional as it is stylish.

Three different dial shades

The dial of the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve is available in three captivating shades: champagne, anthracite, or black. Its design exudes timeless elegance, with applied indexes and gilt hands enhancing its luxurious appeal. The central power reserve indicator, a highlight of this watch, offers a subtle yet striking visual representation of its remaining running time, adding a layer of intrigue to its design.

At the heart of the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve lies the exclusive Longines L896 caliber, a self-winding mechanical movement crafted with precision and expertise. With a frequency of 25,200 vibrations per hour and a power reserve of up to 72 hours, this movement ensures optimal performance and reliability. Equipped with a monocrystalline silicon balance spring, it offers superior magnetic resistance, exceeding industry standards.

Redesigned lugs

Alternating satin-finished and polished surfaces lend a sophisticated touch, while redesigned lugs ensure optimal ergonomics and comfort. The transparent case back, adorned with sapphire crystal, provides a captivating view of the intricate movement within, inviting admiration from watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

Complementing its exquisite craftsmanship is the choice of straps available for the Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve. Whether adorned with a black or grey leather strap, each option is fitted with a new steel pin buckle, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit. These straps further enhance the versatility of the watch, allowing it to effortlessly transition from formal occasions to everyday wear.

The Longines Conquest Central Power Reserve is available through authorized dealers

This remarkable watch not only pays homage to Longines’ rich heritage but also showcases the brand’s mastery of modern movement technology. With its visually striking power reserve complication seamlessly integrated into the dial, Longines has successfully navigated the intricacies of design, ensuring that every element harmonizes effortlessly.

Now available through authorized dealers, the Longines Heritage Conquest Central Power Reserve invites discerning collectors to experience the perfect blend of heritage craftsmanship and modern sophistication.

Editors' Recommendations