Company turns recycled oysters and water bottles for sweaters

After growing up loving his time at the beach in the Northeast, Michael Lamagna found himself working in New York City and living for the weekend. He ended up combining his love of the ocean and need for functional clothing that could go from his NYC office to the coast for his maritime adventures; he founded Long Wharf. However, it wasn’t just about the clothing. Lamagna felt himself deeply affected by how much plastic and waste we would pull from the ocean. Now, he lets the passion for the garments and the ocean drive his mission, ending in the Long Wharf SeaWell Collection. While the collection is another in a long list of high-quality garments produced by Long Wharf, this one comes with the added benefit of helping the environment.

Doing their part for the ocean

Millions of pounds of oyster shells are discarded and end up in landfills every year, turning toxic over time and contributing to global waste. These oysters could be used in the ocean to filter water and create coral reefs to protect the coastlines for shores and habitats for wildlife. That is on top of the plastic bottles, which scientists believe will outnumber fish by the time Mike Trout’s son is old enough for Major League Baseball.

Recommended Videos

Every garment Long Wharf includes in the SeaWell collection diverts five oyster shells and eight water bottles from landfills. In addition, every sweater sold directly reseeds coastal oyster reefs, for a grand total of 5,000,000 oysters reseeded so far. When you buy something from this exceptionally stylish collection, you’re not just helping the ocean; you’re helping the fisherman who wore the sweater style before you.

Long Wharf SeaWell Collection