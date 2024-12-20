 Skip to main content
Juun. J and PUMA have redesigned 2024’s hottest shoe

In their second collaboration, the South Korean designer and PUMA are joining forces to redesign a sleek version of one of their trendiest shoes of the year. A mixture of futuristic and retro, the latest collaborative sneaker is inspired by luxurious mystery. Using monochromatic colorways and different materials, this new design is a perfectly moody piece that combines streetwear with modern sleekness. Accentuating textures and materials, this new design is an edgier look for the brand and a small example of what to expect next year. 

JUUN.J x Puma Speedcat Low and Mid sneakers

close up on speedcat sneakers on motorcycle
PUMA / PUMA

Taking on the now-famous Speedcat, JUUN.J and PUMA have updated the iconic silhouette with a dark and edgier touch. For this new collaboration, both brands have included the high and low-top versions of the release. Crafted in an all-black and matte material, structural builds, and synthetic leather compositions, this new Speedcat is sleek and streetwear-inspired. After exploding in 2024, the Speedcat sneaker has become one of the hottest sneakers for trendsetters and sneakerheads alike. With its newest update, PUMA and JUUN.J have created a new sneaker version to entice a new audience. 

Completing the design are PUMA’s FORMSTRIP and TREAT patterns, along with an embossed JUUN.J logo on the strap. Looking to invoke the feel and energy of PUMA’s longstanding role in motorsports, the brand’s FORMSTRIP and TREAT patterns on the outsole serve as a subtle reminder of the racing lifestyle. Available via JUUN.J’s web store and select PUMA retailers, the new and modern Speedcat is now available for anyone looking for a darker and opaque shoe to add to their wardrobe.

