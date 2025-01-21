How to tie a half-Windsor knot: The sleek and easy alternative to the Windsor

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why’s it called the Half-Windsor? When should you use a Half-Windsor knot? How to tie a Half-Windsor

Tying a tie is practically a rite of passage. For many guys, it’s a skill linked to a specific memory or milestone — that first awkward attempt at prom, the nervous fumbling before a big job interview, or maybe even the bittersweet task of dressing for a loved one’s funeral. Whatever the occasion, there’s no denying that the necktie and the knot that holds it together carry a certain weight.

The classic Windsor, or “double” Windsor, is one of the most recognizable tie knots, known for its symmetrical, triangular shape and ability to create a bold, wide dimple. But when you need something narrow and sleek, the Half-Windsor, also known as the “single” Windsor, is the way to go.

This guide will walk you through the simple process of tying the Half-Windsor, making it your new go-to tie knot.

Why’s it called the Half-Windsor?

Before we get into the how-to, here’s a little background on the name.

“The Half-Windsor knot derives its name from the Full Windsor (or just Windsor) knot, named after Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor,” Anthony Bolognese, Founder of Capitol Hill Clothiers, tells The Manual. “The Duke invented this knot as a way to distinguish himself from the sea of barrel-style four-in-hand knots common in the early 1900s.”

The Half-Windsor, as the name suggests, is a simpler, more streamlined version of the Duke’s signature tie knot.

Very quick history lesson: Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor, was the only British monarch to voluntarily abdicate the throne. He did so in December 1936 to marry American socialite Wallis Simpson. His abdication led to his younger brother, George VI, becoming king. This act of love over duty made Edward VIII an iconic figure, and his signature tie knot soon followed suit. (If you want to see a movie that’s just as much about style as history, I recommend watching W/E — Madonna’s 2011 film about the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.)

When should you use a Half-Windsor knot?

The Half-Windsor is probably one of the most versatile knots there is. It works equally well for formal and casual occasions, and it’s a great choice for everyday wear. However, according to Bolognese, three stylistic factors make it a particularly smart choice:

Length and thickness of the tie

The average length of a tie is around 57 inches and is versatile for anyone between 5’4” and 6’2”, depending on the knot used to tie it. The Half-Windsor is a good pick when it comes to shorter or average-length ties.

“The half-Windsor knot uses more of the tie in the knot, so it’s a good knot for individuals on the shorter to average part of the height spectrum,” says Bolognese. “Be careful, though, as tying a bulkier knot with a chunky knit tie, for example, will make a far larger knot than a thin silk tie — as long as the tie ends roughly at your pants’ waistband, though, you should be good to go.”

Collar type

While the Half-Windsor is a versatile knot, it’s not necessarily the best choice for every collar.

“Wearing this knot with a button-down collar or a thin, short, pointed collar will throw off the proportions, either obscuring the tie or overpowering the collar,” says Bolognese.

If you’re wearing a button-down collar or other collars on the narrower side, opt for a four-in-hand or Kelvin knot instead.

“Knots like the four-in-hand use very little of the tie’s length in the knot, making the tie look longer when it’s all put together,” Bolognese continues.

The wearer’s shape and size

Ever notice how some knots just look out of proportion on certain body types?

“Luckily, the Half-Windsor is one of the more versatile tie knots, so it will be difficult to find a build that this knot doesn’t flatter,” adds Bolognese. “I will again warn, though, that the proper tie selection is important in keeping the look cohesive. Not too thin, not too thick, just right, Goldilocks!”

How to tie a Half-Windsor

OK, now that we’ve covered when to use a Half-Windsor, let’s get to the good stuff — how to tie one.

Start with the wide end of the tie on your right, extending about a foot below the narrow end. Cross the wide end over the narrow end, bringing it to the left. Bring the wide end up and around behind the narrow end. Pass the wide end down through the loop around your neck. Bring the wide end across the front of the narrow end, from right to left. Bring the wide end up and through the loop again. Bring the wide end down through the knot in front. Hold the narrow end and slide the knot upwards to tighten.

If these instructions seem a little fiddly, don’t worry. Bolognese shared a YouTube link with an easy-to-follow video tutorial that walks you through each step.