This HOKA x Satisfy sneaker is finally getting a general release

While HOKA has collaborated with many brands and designers over the seasons, none have had the same splash as the HOKA x Satisfy sneaker. Considered one of their best of 2024, the HOKA x Satisfy collaboration initially saw the release of the Mafate Speed 4 Lite in various forms over the year. Released in two different colorways, the HOKA x Satisfy collaboration was a crowd favorite. With the shoe constantly sold out since its release, it became difficult for finds to find a pair of the design. Even when it came to pop-ups hosted by the brand, there was no doubt that the sneaker would fly off the shelf. However, HOKA fans still looking for a pair will be delighted to hear that their most wanted design is ready for its general release.

HOKA Mafatae Speed 4 Lite

Although the general release of the Mafatae Speed 4 Lite doesn’t come under the umbrella of the HOKA x Satisfy collaboration, the overall design and silhouette remain the same. The general release includes transparent uppers with protective ripstop nylon, giving the shoe a unique see-through look. Featuring no-sew overlays, the shoe remains a lightweight option that doesn’t compromise performance. These HOKA shoes are ready for a stylish performance and are available in striking Cold Brew/Oat Milk and Black/Outer Orbit colorways. The only difference between the shoe’s general release and previous iterations is the lack of the Satisfy branding. While you won’t enjoy donning an original HOKA x Satisfy shoe, this release ensures the general public can obtain a pair of these techy lightweight sneakers. Available via HOKA’s website and selected retailers, the Mafatae Speed 4 Lite retails for $180.

