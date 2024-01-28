 Skip to main content
G-SHOCK watches news: Coexist collection puts an emphasis on sustainability

New G-SHOCK Coexist collections highlights sustainability

Sarah Veldman
By
G-SHOCK Coexist collection watches
Casio

In the ever-evolving landscape of watches, G-SHOCK has once again pushed the boundaries with its Coexist Collection, an embodiment of style and sustainability. The G-SHOCK watches in this collection, GA-B2100CT-1A5 and GA-B2100CT-5A, marry cutting-edge technology with eco-conscious design, making a bold statement in the world of men’s fashion accessories.

G-SHOCK Coexist Collection watches
Casio

The new G-Shock Coexist Collection utilizes Truecotton

In the realm of watches, the significance of materials should never be underestimated. Whether navigating a decision between stainless steel or a strap crafted from leather, the choice of materials plays a pivotal role in shaping the overall aesthetic and user experience. In recent times, there has been a notable surge in the use of sustainable materials, and amidst this eco-conscious wave, there exists a lesser-known recycled band named Truecotton, brought to life by Toyoshima & Co.

Truecotton takes a unique approach by extracting dyes naturally found in food and plants, salvaging them from the brink of disposal, and utilizing them to imbue organic cotton with vibrant hues. In a move that aligns with this eco-friendly ethos, G-SHOCK has embraced Truecotton for its latest release, incorporating it into a pair of its 2100 models.

In a world where conscious consumer choices are increasingly valued, the utilization of Truecotton by G-SHOCK sets a refreshing precedent. This innovative approach not only showcases the brand’s adaptability to emerging trends but also emphasizes the importance of sustainable materials in the evolution of luxury watches.

Sustainable style

G-SHOCK has long been synonymous with durability and innovation, and the Coexist Collection is no exception. The GA-B2100CT-1A5 and GA-B2100CT-5A watches feature a 48.5 × 45.4 × 11.9 mm case size, weighing in at a mere 57 g. The use of carbon and bio-based resin for the case and bezel not only ensures shock resistance but also reflects G-SHOCK’s commitment to sustainable materials.

Case and bezel material: The Coexist Collection boasts a carbon and bio-based resin case and bezel. This innovative material is derived from renewable organic resources, showcasing G-SHOCK’s dedication to reducing environmental impact.

Construction: The Carbon Core Guard structure enhances the shock resistance of these G-SHOCK watches, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of daily wear. With 200-meter water resistance, these watches are not just stylish; they are built to endure.

Power supply and battery life: Embracing solar-powered technology, the Coexist Collection features Tough Solar functionality, harnessing the power of the sun to keep your watch ticking. This not only reduces the need for battery replacements but aligns with G-SHOCK’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Glass: Mineral Glass protects the watch face, providing clarity and scratch resistance. The Neobrite feature ensures visibility in low-light conditions, an essential element for the modern man on the move.

G-ShOCK Coexist Collection GAB2100CT1A5
Casio

The G-Shock Coexist Collection is available now

The G-SHOCK Coexist Collection represents a harmonious blend of style and sustainability. The GA-B2100CT-1A5 and GA-B2100CT-5A watches transcend traditional expectations, proving that luxury can coexist with eco-conscious design. G-SHOCK continues to lead the way in redefining what it means to wear a premium timepiece, challenging the industry to prioritize both style and sustainability.

Each watch comes with a price tag of $170 and can be bought online on the Casio G-SHOCK website.

