Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be over until next year, but if you forgot to stock up on normally pricey winter outerwear, you still have one more chance to save big before the new year. Legendary western outfitter Filson is having a major sale on everything from button-down shirts to double layer henley’s, vests, sweatshirts, and more.

Filson apparel rarely goes on sale, which makes this a deal worth splurging on, especially if you have any outdoor adventures planned in 2021. All items are over 50% off, with some products selling at 79% off their original list price. We’re huge fans of the brand’s outdoor apparel due to the variety of high quality, durability, and versatile pieces that become staples in your wardrobe for years down the line. When it comes to outdoor clothing, you need pieces that protect you from the elements without falling apart. Filson has been crafting long-lasting American heritage outwear for over 120 years and its products are made to last just as long.

Filson’s quality apparel usually comes with a hefty price tag, but if you move quickly on this sale you can score deep discounts on trendy utilitarian pieces that you can wear from the campsite to the bar. Here are our top picks from Filson’s Winter Sale.

Ultralight Jacket

This all-weather jacket can be worn as an outer layer or mid-layer under a shell. We love the ultralight PrimaLoft Gold 60-gram insulation, which stays warm even when it gets wet. Featuring an interior zippered pocket and moleskin-lined handwarmer pockets, grab this when the weather turns unpredictable.

Safari Cloth Button Down Shirt

This rugged take on the classic button-down is stylish yet functional. Originally developed to protect from biting insects, the shirt features a super tight weave that makes it durable and comfortable to wear. The button-down collar and single chest pocket evoke a classic Americana vibe that works in just about any setting. Incredibly well made, this shirt wears well and holds up in tough conditions.

Ultralight Vest

Definitely pack this on your next camping trip for those chilly mornings when it’s still cold but warming up with the sun quickly. This vest features Filson’s highest warmth-to-weight ratio to keep you warm where it counts. It also retains warmth when wet, so when the weather turns south you’ll be glad you have this versatile layer.

Short Sleeve Snap Front Shirt

On a hot day, you want a lightweight shirt that keeps you cool and comfortable. This ultralight, high-performance synthetic fabric has UPF 50+ sun protection that keeps your skin safe from the extreme summer heat. Aside from the practicality, this shirt just looks cool with its Western-style front and back yokes and a snap-front closure.

Editors' Recommendations