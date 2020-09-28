  1. Fashion & Style
7 Early Prime Day Fashion Deals You Absolutely Can’t Afford To Miss

By
Man Shopping Amazon Prime

Prime Day 2020, which starts on October 13, is just around the bend, and that means generous markdowns on some of our favorite menswear items. Ahead of the retail extravaganza, Amazon unveiled their Early Prime Day Sale, featuring up to 30% off duds from brands like Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein, Vineyard Vines, and more. As they say, early birds get the worm, so if you’re looking to revamp your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the best time to shop these bargains while they last. Ahead are seven of the best deals from Amazon’s Early Prime Day Fashion Sale.

Fossil Men’s 44mm Townsman— $74, was $139

Fossil Amazon Deals

We get it: Not a lot of people are wearing watches at home these days (haven’t we all lost track of time at this point?), but this timepiece from Fossil, a purveyor of affordable and beautiful watches, is a worthy purchase to slap on your wrist (especially at this can’t-be-beaten price point).

Frye Men’s Greyson Chelsea Boot— From $118, was $368

Frye Boot Amazon Deal

For well over a century now, Frye has produced some of the most durable boots for men, and these Chelsea Boots are as functional as they are stylish.

Red Kap Men’s Solid Team Jacket— $30, was $46

Red Kap Jacket Amazon Deal

Established in 1923, Red Kap has been a reliable workwear brand for guys who are looking for garments that will last, and this collegiate jacket is no exception.

Lacoste Men’s Short Sleeve Regular Fit Striped Pique Polo Shirt— From $37, was $125

Lacoste Polo Amazon Deal

Lacoste has made a name for itself for inventing the OG tennis polo, and in our current work-from-home reality, these striped tops add a splash of color (and fun) to your video conference calls.

Adidas Running Lite Racer RBN 2.0 — $50, was $70

adidas Running Shoes

Adidas’ beloved runners have gotten rave reviews on Amazon for their superior fit, ultra-comfy cushion, and athletic designs that look great on and off the track. And at this price point, now’s the best time to invest in a pair.

Champion Men’s Authentic Originals Sueded Fleece Jogger Sweatpant — From $18, was $50

Champion Sweat Pants

Look, we’re all living in sweats these days, so why not invest in another pair of cozy joggers from Champion? After all, this active wear brand (which also happens to be one of our favorites) has been making some of the most comfortable duds for over a century.

Haggar Clothing Men’s Tailored Fit In Motion Blazer — $40, was $90

Haggar Jackets

Haggar specializes in work-from-home clothes, which has never been more relevant nowadays. We love that you can grab their blazer at such a great bargain, and your virtual coworkers will think you look like a million bucks.

