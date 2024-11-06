Danner and Madhappy's new hiking shoe

For Danner’s heritage boot brand, creating the ideal quality hiking boot is an everyday task. However, in their latest drop, the Pacific Northwest-based company is joining forces with Madhappy for a redesign that adds a pop of color to your hiking gear. In this collaboration, both brands are taking on the signature Mountain Light boot and giving it a bit of Madhappy’s touch. For Madhappy, working with iconic footwear brands is nothing new, as they’ve recently increased their collaboration with other classic companies like Uggs. Although hiking shoes tend to come in manageable hues to manage the dirt and mud, this collaborative boot is a fun contrast to the often serious color combinations available. A colorful and airy collaboration, the remixed Mountain Light boot is a must for those who want to add something distinct to the trails.

The new Mountain Light boot

Starting with suede uppers in either chestnut or bright pink, this boot comes equipped with a one-leather piece design in the tongue to keep water and dirt out. This Mountain Light’s stitchdown construction also helps add stability and structure to the underfoot. Inside waterproof Gore-Tex liners help keep the feet warm and comfortable while Vibram Kletterlift outsoles add traction to the boot. Besides announcing the new vibrant hues and modern updates on the boot, Danner has also proudly reiterated that all Mountain Light boots are constructed in Portland, Oregon. The new Madhappy and Danner Mountain Light boot is now available via both Danner and Madhappy web stores and retails at $440. Both colorways are available in men’s and women’s sizing so that all can enjoy the punch of color in their hiking wardrobe.

